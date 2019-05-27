The link between OMR’s IT and food industries

On Old Mahabalipuram Road, the IT crowd and the food people influence each other’s decisions through a constant feedback loop. Restaurants obviously work on their menus, packages and timings, factoring in the binge-eating, snacking and team-lunch patterns of the tech people. And, of course, the techies keep the loop going by choosing their response to these overtures, and also altering their eating patterns based on anything new that has landed on the plate.

What is interesting is that small-sized eateries are also part of this loop. These are entirely value-for-money, one-room eateries with carelessly-placed chairs. But they can’t be as careless with their strategies and they know it. For, they face 10 times the competition that the top-of-the-line restaurants are dealing with, on the IT Corridor.

In this column, I am looking at the scene around small eateries through the eyes of Ganesh Neelakandan, a millennial, an IT professional and a foodie. He has stayed and worked at OMR and has now found employment at a company in Guduvanchery, but returns every weekend to OMR to savour its food and his old friendships.

“On OMR, the hole-in-the-wall eateries have to get their location, timing and offerings faultlessly right. There is a massive demand for these eateries, and so they mushroom not only on the arterial road but also interior streets. And the ones that do well are those that have figured out the workaday patterns of IT professionals really well,” he says.

“Ninety-five per cent of the IT companies don’t look favourably on their employees stepping out for short breaks during their work hours. It’s usually check-in and check-out. Some of them allow a short ‘smoke break’ when employees can step out. And usually, that’s about it. So, after the day is done, a good number of young techies, mostly away from home, would want to hang out and socialise with their small gang, which may include their roomies. That’s where the small-eats and snack shops come into the picture. They are usually found near IT companies on OMR. The offerings have to be inexpensive so that each member of the group can be generous one day in the week, sponsoring the eats for the gang. A food offering that is large enough, such as a pizza-dosa that can be shared, go well with this group. Picking the tab once a week is a social investment that young techies want to make. Of course, there is the big weekend lunch at a big restaurant when the gang goes Dutch,” says Ganesh, adding that the equation changes when the scene shifts to the residential sections.

“Young techies away from home, usually bachelors, would like to have their regular breakfast and dinner joints closer to their place of residence. That’s why you will find most of the small eateries in densely-populated residential sections off OMR offering a fare of meals,” says Ganesh.

The IT Corridor is dynamic and there is need for adaptiveness, something that the food industry, especially the small players, understands only too well.

Here is what Ganesh has to say about this: “OMR is a place for food fads, and usually, the small eateries are a victim of this situation. There are any number of examples of small restaurants racking up a huge following and then disappearing from the scene. Moreover, as IT professionals relocate, these eateries can’t expect to run the show based on the patronage of a few groups of techies. They have to make their offerings really unique and irresistible to stay in the business.”

Unique, but inexpensive.