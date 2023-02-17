February 17, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST

When the pandemic threw challenges at Rambo Circus, one of India’s oldest and biggest circuses, the team shifted to digital shows to keep their art alive. After a gap of two years, Rambo Circus is back in its original format and is in Visakhapatnam on a four-day tour with 40 artistes to perform at Gurjada Kalakshetram.

“The pandemic was a challenging time for us. But now when we look back, it pushed us to improvise and explore ways to expand our reach,” says Sujit Dilip, the proprietor. It was one of the few circuses in the country that continued to do digital shows during the pandemic. “We had record sales of over 55,000 tickets for the online show through BookMyShow,” says Sujit.

However, one of the most difficult tasks during the period was helping the troupe deal with mental health issues. “Many of the staff slipped into depression and suffered anxiety attacks during the pandemic. I used to conduct online Zumba classes for them to keep their spirits high and help them stay fit,” adds Sujit.

It has been over 140 years since an Indian company pitched its first big top. . A lot has changed since then: many of them struggle to survive, especially after the 1998 ban on the use of animals like lions and tigers in circuses. Some have lost their registration in legal tussles of cruelty against animals.

Amidst such trying times, the journey of Rambo Circus from tents to theatre is a story of hope and survival. Rambo Circus was started on January 26, 1991, by PT Dilip, Sujit’s father. He initially founded the Erina circus followed by the Great Oriental circus and the Victoria circus, before merging all three into the Rambo Circus.

From pledging his gold to rebuilding the circus after a cyclone in Visakhapatnam destroyed the tent and spending from his own pocket for his staff’s weddings, Dilip, who passed away last year, was revered by his troupe and left an indelible impression on their lives. In the years of its existence, Rambo Circus has not just staged shows across India, it has also made its presence felt in the Gulf as well for almost five years.

Sujit recalls an incident that changed the course of their lives more than 12 years ago. “Once, Shashi Kapoor and Sanjana Kapoor came to watch one of our shows in Mumbai. When I met them and expressed my desire to take Rambo Circus to the theatre, Sanjana invited us to perform at Prithvi Theatre,” says Sujit. Thus, Rambo Circus became the first Indian troupe to hold an indoor show, at Mumbai’s Prithvi Theatre in 2012. “It’s a very intimate atmosphere where you get a chance to appreciate the training and the effort that goes into the acts since you can see them up close,” he adds.

Sujit took over the reins as the proprietor when he was just 19 after his father suffered a heart attack while doing shows in the Gulf. “I had to drop out to college to assist him,” he says. Over a period of time, he was able to bring in improvisations with hydraulics, pneumatics, aerodynamic tools and other technical upgrades to the circus.

“We are constantly trying to improvise with research and development. We work to understand the youth better to bring in the kind of music and lighting they like, acts that are more engaging and thus keep striving for what works best,” says Sujit.

Home away from home

For Biju Pushkaran, a senior clown at Rambo Circus, being a part of the circus is much more than living in tents, travelling and performing. “It has given me a life I had never dreamt of,” says Biju, who has been with Rambo Circus for more than two decades. The man behind the golden wig, bulbous red nose and oversized costumes, says that clowns in circuses are dismissed as comedians and never get recognition. “This is why I hid the fact that I was a clown from my children for a long time,” says 55-year-old Biju. At the age of 12, Biju ran away from home in Kerala to come to Mumbai and since then he has been a part of the circus industry.

Today, he owns a duplex home in Kerala and also has a rubber plantation. “But for me, the tent is my bungalow and I owe it all to the circus. My son is now a film editor and daughter is studying medicine, thanks to all my years in the circus,” he says. Biju can never forget the day he was informed of his wife’s untimely death in Kerala, minutes ahead of his act. “But I went ahead with my show,” he says, adding that he went home for the final rites only once curtains fell.

Rambo Circus will be showcasing 120 minutes of balancing acts, cube juggling, aerial stunts, clowning and more. “There are a lot of logistics involved in setting up the artists and crew because we are not living in tent anymore. The approximate cost of running a week-long show is ₹28 lakh and there is an endless struggle to recover the cost,” says Sujit.

Tickets can be purchased through BookMyShow. The circus will be in the city till February 19.