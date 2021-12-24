The in-between spaces

In listening to podcasts, I have learned to appreciate the layers of sound that mark the context of my life

I pour the coffee. I go over my tasks for the day. I set out the ingredients to start fixing the day’s meals. There’s half an hour to go before yoga class, so in go the ear buds, and my morning begins in earnest.

There was a time when I would nurse that tumbler of filtered beverage while I pored over the newspaper. But time seems to have scrunched itself into these dense knots, unfurling and escaping into nothingness if I don’t insert my multiple to-dos inside every twist and turn of its second-scored fibre. Leisurely browsing the broadsheet is a weekend luxury; other days I must make do with the endless scroll of social media or the click-and-skim of online news portals. But with those micro-electronic Bluetooth-enabled marvels speaking into my ears, I can busy myself with morning chores even as I tune into the news — and views — of the day.

Podcasts — and the spoken word by other means — have made the mundane tasks of my daily life a little more bearable (think Mary Poppins and a spoonful of sugar!), and helped me in managing the isolation of the past 19 months. If the early days of the pandemic turned everyone and their niece into a podcaster, the following year saw the emergence of a whole slew of slick new shows that confirmed that this format of content delivery was here to stay. So, while the number of independent podcasts being cranked out from under tables and in bedroom closets continues to rise, so do the audio portfolios of big media brands. Consulting firm Redseer reported that in 2021, close to 20% of the Indian population (over the age of 12, with internet access) listened to podcasts in some shape or form, an increase of 34% over 2020. They also noted that Indians spend on average around 2% of their online media consumption time on podcasts.

I don’t count myself an “average” podcast listener — this is by far my preferred medium. Increasingly, I find myself referencing something I’ve listened to much more often than something I’ve read.

Even before the pandemic, I was a podcast junkie, spending my two-hour-something commute listening to drama, documentaries, true crime, features, and talk, but the listening filled what one might think of as the empty hours between departure and arrival or the time spent waiting for something, like the milk to boil or sleep to come.

But in the past year or so, the listening fills different kinds of spaces — perhaps not empty, but certainly, open. I’ve sought and found a variety of voices; some offer stimulation and feed my enquiring mind. Others offer solace and hope, a respite from the run-run-run of the workday; I’ve mentioned many in this column. Yet others leave me laughing out loud as I clear the dishes after dinner, prompting family members to wonder if I was not-so-slowly losing it (now they first peer at my ears and then roll their eyes).

I’ve sometimes listened deeply, at other times with just one ear, but in listening to podcasts, I have learned to better appreciate the layers of sound that mark the context of my life. And when the ear buds are out, I have learned to pay closer attention to words, the voices that speak them, and the silences that punctuate speech.

The Hyderabad-based writer and academic is a neatnik fighting

a losing battle with the clutter in her head.