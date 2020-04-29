Pets for adoption in Coimbatore

Four-year-old Jimmy is a big boy with a big heart. Love and loyalty are high on his list of priorities. Vaccinated and sterilised, he’s ready to take care of you.

Mild-mannered, loving and very friendly, Kathy will fit well into any family home. She has been vaccinated and sterilised.

At around three months of age, sweet little Zoey is desperately seeking a loving home. She has been vaccinated and will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Cheeky little Tom is around 2.5 months old and loves humans and other cats. Perfect for an apartment, he has been vaccinated and will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Nila needs a home | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Will you give Nila a home?

Beautiful and regal, three-year-old Nila was rescued after an accident in which she suffered a fractured hind limb. Initially unable to stand and move around on all four legs, she responded well to treatment and can now walk unaided. With her gentle and loving nature, she will make a wonderful pet, and does not require any further treatment. To make your family complete and perform an act of true compassion, adopt Nila today, and watch as she flourishes under your care. To know more about Nila or any of our rescued pets, please call us on the number below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact 9366127215 from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.