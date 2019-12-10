How Chennai’s indie talent scouts venues for live performances

“Porkalam is a hiphop showcase. Rappers are given either green or blue bands, and have a rap battle surrounded by the audience. They don’t earn anything other than applause, but it is fun,” says Jaytesh Kalpakkam.

Jaytesh is one of the eight-member team behind The Internet Generation, started eight months ago, which is one among a new crop of outfits that scan the city’s indie talent pool to look for performers who deserve their moment on stage.

“The idea,” says Thomas Davis, founder of House Of T that started six months ago, “is to find someone who can carry their audience beyond the 10 minutes provided by open mics.” Ideally, someone whose content deserves an extended stage time of their own, and who has the ability to perform a full set.

“Anything under the brand of performance is what we run,” clarifies Thomas. “We are trying to promote people who are amateur artistes, those trying to find their way in the field or trying out the art form itself.”

Thomas is currently collaborating with multiple venues, including The Republik in Adyar for live music, Zostel Chennai in Teynampet for open mics and storytelling, and the new Psychedelic Hues (PH) café in Egmore for original poetry and storytelling.

The audience at an event hosted by The Internet Generation | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nitika Rajkumar, on the other hand, focuses largely on a combination of music and comedy through her two-year-old setup, On That Note. What began as a simple, monthly show focusing on musical acts, soon developed into other interesting formats, from open-to-all jam sessions to The Jokers And The Musicians, a monthly face-off between comedian-singer duos, which has been going steady since August.

For artistes, there are some definite advantages to working with such outfits. Standup comedian Aaquib Jaleel, for instance, has been in the field for four years, and seen a marked difference since he joined hands with House of T about five months ago. “Being an amateur comedian and finding a place to get stage time is difficult. House of T makes it a point to give a voice and space for amateur artists. It has given me some great gigs. I did my hour called Stupid with House of T as well. This is a huge deal for a lot of comedians and I am thankful to Thomas,” he says.

A mic stand all lit up at an event by House Of T | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Aaquib points out some practical advantages, too: “It has taught me a lot with regard to pricing and marketing myself. On the arts front, I have done different kinds of show formats and seen great success with them. Also, (it enables me to) work and network with different kinds of artistes.”

There is, however, also an attempt to dispel the myth that the city’s indie talent is restricted mainly to singers, bands and standup comedians. “Those are what people automatically assume when you use words like ‘indie night’. But we are also working with beatboxers, improv artistes and mime artistes,” says Jaytesh. Mime, he insists, is a fairly active creative community in Chennai, with at least two different mime theatre groups and a number of other individual artistes. The Internet Generation has also hosted acrobats showcasing aerial movements, and mixed martial arts fighters sparring on stage, at different events, while House of T is bringing together acapella troupes.

So how does one go about finding talent as diverse as this? Through good old open mics, according to Thomas. “We run one every month, which welcomes everything that comes under the banner of performance art. Through it, we look for people who are ready to take the stage by themselves,” he says.

On That Note and The Internet Generation do the same, but the latter also goes a step ahead by exploring the culturally active college scene. “We have been invited as judges to college events, so that helps us see what talent is coming up,” says Jaytesh. Of course, it helps that one of The Internet Generation’s verticals is a media house with at least one webseries to its credit, giving them a foothold in creative circles and more access to actors and musicians.

Once good talent has been zeroed in on, providing them a stage is surprisingly not that difficult. Most of the venues these curators tie up with, are either brand new or up-and-coming, and looking for a way to forge a connect with the city’s youth.

So be it Chennai-based talent like comedian Aaquib Jaleel, or those creating region-wide ripples like Kochi’s Mr Ago, these venues are only too happy to host them. Because at best, these artistes will be bringing in their own fans and friends to add to an evening’s footfall. And at worst, they help make not-so-busy nights look a little less empty.