The easy way

North’s four diamond bid clearly showed a heart fit, as he would have bid differently earlier if he had a spade fit or a long diamond suit.
Many declarers would have gone wrong on this deal by trying to ruff one or two minor suit cards in their hand. The 5-1 spade split would have wrecked the contract eventually. This is all a mirage, as this contract is a sure thing after a diamond lead, provided the trumps split no worse than 3-2. Can you see the winning line?
Win the opening diamond lead in dummy and draw trumps in three rounds, ending in dummy. Then simply run the 10 of spades. This will lose to the jack, but declarer will have no trouble taking four spade tricks and eventually ruffing a club in dummy.
Many top experts, proud of their skill in other areas of the game, have lamented their lack of inspiration on opening lead. A club lead would almost certainly have defeated this contract. Can you fault West for leading a diamond? We don’t think so. Inspiration on opening lead should be on all our wish lists.
