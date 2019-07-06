The dark side

Pre-emptive bids can be very effective in giving your opponents problems. There is a dark side, however — they can give declarer a lot of help in the play of the hand. East’s four-diamond bid may seem curious, but note how well that contract would play. North-South would have to get a club ruff just to beat it two tricks — not so easy.

South won the opening diamond lead with dummy’s ace and led a spade to his ace. A spade back to dummy’s jack drew the trumps. The king of diamonds was cashed, shedding a heart, and the last diamond was ruffed. When West followed to the ace and king of hearts, his whole distribution was known, presuming he had seven clubs for his vulnerable pre-empt.

Declarer crossed back to dummy with a trump and led the three of clubs. He played the nine from his hand and lost to West’s 10. West had to lead a club and give South the king of clubs for his slam-going trick. Six spades bid and made with massive help from the pre-emptive bid.

East might have been able to defeat the slam had he been able to play the queen, jack, or 10 of clubs when South led the club from the table, but on this deal there was no defense.