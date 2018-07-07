The Daily podcast takes you inside the day’s top story

‘The moment demands an explanation. This show is on a mission to find it.’ That’s the tagline of The New York Times’ daily podcast called — no surprises — The Daily, launched in January 2017 partly in response to the huge number of eyes and ears trained on the drama unfolding in Washington since Donald Trump took office.

If you’re a regular visitor to NYT’s web page, you’ll find the podcast link right there, nestled among the headlines as you scroll down. The Monday-through-Friday show is hosted by NYT political reporter Michael Barbaro (which sorta-kinda rhymes with ‘tomorrow’ in the way he closes off the show: “I’m Michael Barbaro, see you tomorrow). The show has notched up a fair following among the newspaper’s readers and, significantly, non-readers who like its “not-the-news” format. In the 18 months since its launch, it is reported to have had over 100 million downloads, the highest for any news podcast, and is now by some estimates one of NYT’s hottest properties.

The Daily isn’t just an extension of what’s on the pages of NYT— although, as Barbaro will repeatedly tell you, it is “powered by New York Times journalism”. In the 20-odd minutes of the show, Barbaro takes you inside and behind a developing story and then catches you up on the main headlines of the day. In his conversations with reporters, Barbaro probes the ethical and moral dilemmas they face, as well as the difficulty of dealing with complex and contested issues such as foreign policy, the refugee crisis, sexual harassment or climate change.

The show is largely focused on news from North America, with the rare episode dealing with international events such as the conflict in Syria or the Rohingya refugee crisis, but for those interested in the journalistic process, it offers insights into how stories unfold to become news. Often, one has the sense of being privy to a conversation in the newsroom, with reporters divulging details that often don’t make it to the pages of a newspaper.

A large part of the success of The Daily comes from Barbaro’s audio personality. He is a responsive listener — Rachel Mead in The New Yorker describes his frequent verbal nods as “quasi-therapeutic aural hovering” — and a polite but insistent questioner. A Buzzfeed article describes the show as an “emotional roller coaster”, perhaps because Barbaro frequently reveals himself to be only too human, for instance, breaking down while listening to a coal miner talk about living with lung disease or his voice growing soft as he speaks to a 91-year-old Florida resident who stubbornly refused to evacuate during Hurricane Irma (September 2017).

More recently, The Daily ran a week-long exploration into policing and race relations in Baltimore, a city with one of the highest homicide rates in the U.S. The five-part series, titled ‘Charm City’, is narrated by NYT reporter Sabrina Tavernise and focuses on the death by police shooting of a black teenager, and unravels a complex network of cause and effect, drawing from the days of slavery to desegregation to the loss of industrial jobs that disproportionately affected African Americans.

The Daily is part of The New York Times’ aggressive push for new audiences and subscribers through an optimisation of the digital. The format of the show breaks with traditional news radio both in terms of its content and style, while also extending its relationship with listeners through SMS and Twitter. In an interview with Digiday, the media and marketing watch portal, a day before the podcast was launched in 2017, Barbaro said, “Audio creates a relationship with the listener that’s different,” noting that The Daily was trying to “create something new and distinctive” through a “format that doesn’t exist yet”.

Listening to The Daily makes me long for something as compelling from the Indian news space, and to be fair, several news podcasts are emerging, ranging from commentaries (Newslaundry’s Hafta) to explainers (The Indian Express’ 3 Things)… more on these soon.

(A fortnightly series on podcasts.)

The Hyderabad-based writer and academic is a neatnik fighting a losing battle with the clutter in her head.