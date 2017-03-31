‘The climate does not care’

“What will our future be?” A rhetoric that resonates with excitement and anticipation may not actually continue to do so if you are to hear Dennis L Meadows. To those who have not heard of him, he was the first to introduce the idea of sustainability of life on the planet. His book “Limits to Growth” written in 1972, was a very accurate forecast into the future.

Meadows answered the question, “What will our world look like if the population keeps growing and industrialization, pollution, food production and exploitation of natural resources continue unabated?” by saying, “Exponential growth will take us to the limits very soon. If you look at our 1972 book, although we showed many scenarios, all of them show that growth stops in the period of 2020-2060, so that is soon!” Meadow’s prediction is too close in time for comfort. More so because it is not difficult to see he is correct in many aspects. He says, “In 1972, at least theoretically, there were two options: one, sustainable development where the growth comes to an end with some sort of a balance with the capacity ofp the planet and the other, what we might call overshoot collapse where you ignore the limits, just full speed ahead, grow as much as you can until you can’t do it anymore. We took the second path and since 1972, population, energy use, use of resources etc., have approximately doubled, grown three or four times over.”

Consumption of energy

Meadows feels what we are doing now in terms of green industry, awakened sensibilities towards environment etc., are coming too late. Meadows likens our present situation to being at the top of the curve in a roller coaster ride. Now we have to come down and we have no control over the speed as we roll downhill, “Will it be possible (in the Western countries) to cut down the levels of energy consumption and this degree of material welfare? Absolutely not. Could you change your cultural and social norms in a way that it could give an attractive future? Yes,” asserts Meadows, “if we begin to reduce our consumption of energy, if we are able to make a future with much less use of material and energy use, then we have some possibilities…Most of the important things in life do not require energy consumption. They are knowledge, learning, music…they can be done with much lower levels of energy levels. But will you choose to do this? I don’t think so because leaders of the West are definitely doing everything they can to maintain their current situation. So that means we can’t avoid a collapse.”

Meadows declares, “The planet is undergoing its periodic die offs…there is not a single continent, perhaps with the exception of Antarctica, where renewable resources are being managed sustainably and climate is not changing precipitously. People care a lot of climate change, but climate change does not care at all…it just does what it is going to do…” His words carry weight because of the truth in them and are relevant even forty years after his book was penned.

sudhamahi@gmail.com

Web link:

https://theworldofideas.com