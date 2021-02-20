The big boss’s word on the Metro counts

By choosing the mass rapid transit system over their cars with noticeable frequency, these top executives are impacting how their teams commute to work

Five kilometers separate Sanjay Chugh’s homestead and cabin. What queers the pitch is that these spaces are in Harrington Road and Teynampet respectively, making the distance longer than it really is. That is, if Sanjay seeks to cover it by road in his sedan during rush hour. When he allows himself to be chauffeured by the Metro, there is some proportion to the distance and the time taken to cover it.

So, Sanjay unabashedly promotes the Metro. A big boss, his word is bound to count, and it does, as proved by the growing number of Metro pass holders at ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt. Ltd., where Sanjay is city head and vice-president.

“I have told everyone to use the Metro, because I find it convenient. Some started doing so as an experiment, and have become comfortable with it.”

Of course, not all of his team members can follow his example even if they wanted to.

“Those who do not live near the Metro Corridor regret it.” Sanjay admits he is fortunate on both counts.

His office is next door to the Teynampet Metro station; and his house, just a kilometre from the Pachaiyappa’s College Metro station.

“I ride the Metro two to three times a week, mostly in the evenings. Though I have to change a train at Central, it still makes it easier for me to get back home quickly,” says Sanjay, and he cannot help pointing out how during the evening rush hour, his car gets as mobile as the waxworks at Madame Tussad’s while navigating signals en route, particuarly in Nungambakkam.

“Sometimes, I leave the car in the office and hop on the Metro. From the Pachaiyappa’s College Metro Station, I just walk it back home. On days when I take the Metro in the morning, I do some work on the go, on my laptop,” he elaborates.

As a team, they take the Metro to reach meeting spots. “When we have to go to, say, Anna Nagar for a meeting, we prefer this mode of transport, particularly in the second half of the day, after 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., when the traffic becomes heavy everywhere, at all junctions.”

Sanjay points out that his team would benefit immensely when the Metro network has spread hugely across the metropolitan area, as his team does considerable on-the-field work, being in the property business, and Metro rides would help these field trips.

The mid-way switch

K. Ramakrishnan, director and chief operating officer, APA Engineering, sometimes gets himself chaffeur-driven to Alandur, and from that mid-point, travels by the Metro, thereby circumventing spirit-crushing bumper-to-bumper traffic on sections of Jawarharlal Nehru Road.

“My office is at MEPZ Tambaram; and I love the Metro for two reasons. One, for the comfort it offers; and two, for sparing me a road trip down the Bypass Road,” says Ramakrishnan.

Though travelling by the Bypass remains the norm, Ramakrishnan does allow himself a break from the monotony by hopping on the Metro, especially “when I have work in the city, and I have to come this side”.

“Many a time, I have asked my driver to drop me at the Alandur Metro Station and go home. I detrain at Anna Nagar and just walk back home, which is located behind Sundaram Medical Foundation. It makes a lot of sense. During such trips back home by the Metro, I reach home earlier than my driver,” laughs Ramakrishnan, and paints a picture of how the hapless driver would be stuck at “this junction and that junction” down Jawaharlal Nehru Road via the congested sections of Ashok Pillar, Vadapalani and Koyambedu.

Ramakrishan can detrain either at Anna Nagar Tower Metro Station or Thirumangalam Metro Station. “I do not mind walking. In fact, I used to cycle back home, when the cycle stand was next to my house. Unfortunately, it was removed.”

He has a word of praise for the service he encounters at Metro stations. “I do not know what kind of training they underwent. Everyone is ready to help you, telling you where to go, and they wear a smile when they do so.”