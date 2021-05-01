The art of writing letters calls for a grace that’s in short supply

Image: Getty Images/ iStock

We often lament that letter-writing is a lost art, but one day there might be a book of email exchanges like the love letters between Virginia Woolf and Vita Sackville-West

In 1965, two filmmakers embarked on a war of words via the letters to the editor page of The Statesman, a Kolkata newspaper. They were Satyajit Ray, whose birth centenary falls this weekend, and Mrinal Sen.

It started when Ray made some remarks about Sen’s film Akash Kusum. Soon it escalated into a back and forth between the two with references to Charlie Chaplin, Aesop, Jean-Luc Godard, and the common crow, which went on for almost a month till the newspaper decided to end it. In his book Mrinal Sen: Sixty Years in Search of Cinema, Dipankar Mukhopadhyay writes that Ray told Sen it was a pity it had ended because he could have written many more letters. Sen retorted that while he didn’t have Ray’s support base, “Rest assured, I would have replied to all your letters.”

While it sounds like a cerebral Oxford-Cambridge debate, there was an uncomfortable personal undertone that led many to wonder why a filmmaker of Ray’s stature even felt the need to attack Sen publicly. But the letters, with references to everyone from Cervantes to Shakespeare (and there was no Google then), remain a masterclass in the epistolary art.

In fact, Ray’s letters are a treasure trove that show off his intellect, his wit and his playful side. When Peter Sellers developed cold feet about playing a Marwari businessman in The Alien, a film meant to be Ray’s Hollywood debut, Ray sent him a note:

Dear Peter, if you had wanted a bigger part

Why, you should have told me right at the start,

By disclosing it at this juncture

You have surely punctured

The Alien-balloon

Which I daresay will be grounded soon

Causing a great deal of dismay

To Satyajit Ray.

That letter is reproduced in the book Travails with the Alien, which is a time machine into an epistolary world of ruled yellow notepads and formal letterheads. Even the envelopes tell stories. Stanley Kubrick’s letter came in an envelope with a 2001: A Space Odyssey seal.

Aerogramme memories

A few years ago, while emptying out my storage locker in the U.S., I found boxes of letters that friends and family had sent in the days before email. My mother’s handwriting fills every possible inch of the aerogramme letters, eventually crawling sideways along the margins to squeeze in the last bit of news from Kolkata. At the end, a tiny rectangle is left for my father, who I suspect wrote his bit under strict instructions from my mother. But any day a letter arrived was a red-letter day in our immigrant lives because despite its humble, even banal details, it smelled of home.

I can still see myself sitting at my desk in my tiny studio apartment in the American Midwest, struggling to compose a response, trying to edit my American university life to make sense to my family in Kolkata. Unlike an email, it could not be one off-hand line — “Am fine, busy. Will call this weekend.” It had to be worth the price of the stamp.

Perhaps it was the “Write a Letter To” exercises we had to do under the tutelage of doughty Wren and Martin grammar books that gave letters such ritualistic formality. I heard of an examinee who asked the invigilator what a cushion was. Later, it was discovered that they were meant to write a letter to a cousin! But we diligently practised writing those letters, whether to a cousin/ cushion, respected uncle or a bank manager named “Whoever it may concern.” Writing a letter felt like a grown-up thing to do.

Email literature

In an age of email, we often lament that letter-writing is a lost art, but one day there might be a book of email exchanges like the love letters between Virginia Woolf and Vita Sackville-West. Perhaps decades of emails will make up some 21st-century Tumhari Amrita. The days of a postman named Florentino delivering a telegram to Fermina and setting in motion Love in the Time of Cholera might be gone, but there could be a love story in emails between lovers separated by COVID-19.

However, the art of writing letters also requires a grace that is in short supply, as we saw in the letter India’s health minister wrote to a former prime minister in response to the latter’s letter on the pandemic. Ray and Sen could duel via letters without shedding their dignity because of the respect in which they held each other. They did not mistake snark for style. While we may score petty political points, will future generations scour “letters” like the honourable minister’s for insight?

The truth is while we think we can all write letters, not all of us can be men of letters.

