Basking in the reflected glory of a Nobel laureate

A man walks into a bar. Disclaimer: Indian bar, in case you are waiting for a Jewish joke. There among the glittering golden bulbs strung across the green mirror, and the stacks of happy bottles, is a mounted TV.

Abhijit Banerjee has won the Nobel. Raucous applause breaks out. And as it gets darker and the bottles get lighter, the brags get stronger.

- Arre that Abhijit? That Calcutta chap? I know him very well. His teacher’s neighbour used to go for morning walks on the same street as my ex-wife. (The neighbour, not Abhijit, of course, but why be pedantic).

- Yes, yes. Smart boy, always knew he would do it. He was in the same school as someone I had met in a train. Maybe 23, 24 years apart. So what? Same school.

- That way, I used to go to JNU too, just to visit my friend’s girlfriend. I must have sat on the same grass.

Abhijit Bannerjee hasn’t just received that contentious little Swedish prize. He’s also won a few thousand relatives, related by language, favourite food, same BATA school shoe also — imagine that!

- He ate in the same roadside roll joint. He got food poisoning there. Just like me.

- He used to play cricket, just like me. But it wasn’t his thing, poor fellow, so he turned to economics.

- He was in jail. Just like me.

Parents are going to primary schools protesting against the choice of subjects their poor child has been subjected to. Why not economics, haan? Why are you taking this opportunity away from my high-potential child? Can’t you see he has the same wide forehead as Abhijit?

Warfare has broken out, but expectedly, on the jungle network of social media, which is eyeball-pinging excited.

- Oh, keep shut, you all. You aren’t even Bengali. How will you understand him? It runs in our blood.

- His mother was Marathi, that’s why. You people just like to take the credit.

- Traitors, you all. He is Indian above all. He has made the name of India great!

- He isn’t Indian.

- Once Indian, always Indian. His heart is Indian. What will an American know of poverty?

- He has been vocally critical of the current government’s economics.

- Oh really? Traitor! He is nothing but an American stooge!

- The Nobel is anyway a racist prize. First world recipients are always preferred.

- Exactly! It is no big deal at all. Media just makes it big news. We should boycott it.

- And like I was saying, he couldn’t even play cricket!

Where Jane De Suza, author of Flyaway Boy, pokes her nose into our perfect lives.