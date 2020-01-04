Thanks to Kala Mytrah, Rubina goes back to school

The thickly populated slum in Borabanda, Hyderabad, shares a border with the plush Jubilee Hills; for a first-time visitor, it is almost surreal how palatial bungalows rise suddenly out of nowhere around the slum.

Here, people from all backgrounds, most of them migrants from the State and outside, live in cramped honeycomb tenements. The nearest high school is far away and so parents tend to take their daughters out of school soon after they complete their primary education. Sometimes household responsibilities force girls out of school.

But three years ago, things changed for the girls of Borabanda: a project called Kala Mytrah was launched to bring girls back to school and empower them. By 2018, when the project ended, nearly 700 girls had attended classes at the Adolescent Resource Centres established by the project in four localities to prepare them for the Secondary School Certificate through the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS). The project was partly funded through an artists’ camp conducted by the Mytrah Foundation, which raised ₹45 lakh by auctioning the paintings.

So successful was Kala Mytrah, launched by NGO Mahita in collaboration with UNICEF, that it has been replicated in several villages of Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh. And now Telangana’s women and child development department has asked UNICEF to draw up a larger proposal, modelled after this project, to educate 10,000 adolescent girls who dropped out of school.

Classes at home

But convincing parents to enrol their daughters at the centres was no easy task — the volunteers had to win their trust. The project team, of 10 members, with a coordinator, a field mobiliser and eight teachers, began by convincing the community — from the local MLA to community leaders, religious heads and headmasters of government and private schools in the vicinity. Anganwadi workers and health workers were brought in too.

Naseem Sultana, mother of four girls, was initially sceptical of the project when the volunteers approached her; but she allowed the classes to be conducted inside their home. Once the classes began, more girls from the surrounding localities joined; and Naseem Sultana, now reassured, even enrolled her younger daughter, Jabina, who has a speech and hearing impairment, so she could learn to read and write.

Into college

Rubina Begum, 20, from V. Rama Rao Nagar, had completed an Alim course at a madrasa and wanted to enrol for Class X. “But the government school was 5 km away. My three brothers were studying in private schools, and my parents could not have afforded my education,” she says. Her parents were also suspicious of the project, but later came around. Now Rubina has cleared the SSC exam thanks to Kala Mytrah, has got admission to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, and now hopes to become a teacher. The centres ran in two shifts in the mornings and evenings. The classes were an uphill task for students who had been out of school for two or three years. TOSS provided study material but not all students could cope with the syllabus. So, a set of bridge course material in Telugu and Urdu was prepared by UNICEF, along with supporting modules for a few subjects with the help of the State Council of Educational Research and Training.

Road ahead

Sri Bhavani, a student from Indira Nagar, was forced to drop out of school after Class VII when her mother passed away and her father fell ill. “I stayed home for a couple of years, and then Mahita came knocking. I would finish my household chores in the morning and go for evening classes,” she says. Sri Bhavani was not able to pass the maths exam, “but I now know a lot more than before,” she says.

In fact, only 185 girls out of the 691 who attended the classes at centres passed exams after the two-year programme. The majority failed in maths. Interestingly, the pass percentage was better among the madrasa students. But despite the failures, the course has given the girls a new confidence, says Zakia Begum, a community organiser who led the project in the field. “Apart from the course curriculum, we also held weekend sessions on life skills — goal setting, time management, communication skills and negotiation abilities. We also guided the girls on careers and the road ahead after secondary education,” she says.

There were also sports sessions held at the ground nearby, where students won prizes. “I had never played outdoor sports till then, but then I won prizes in kabaddi,” beams Rubina.

“We also gave them little tasks to expose them to the world outside. For instance, we made the girls lodge a complaint about a sewage leak,” says Zakia.

“This is a second shot at education for drop-outs,” says UNICEF Child Protection Officer Murali Krishna. “With this exposure, they can move up to higher education, negotiate with elders about the age of marriage, and become more informed parents too.”

