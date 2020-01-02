Thiruvananthapuram’s eco-friendly choices for a green tomorrow

New Year's is a time for resolutions. But going beyond the personal, perhaps, it’s also a decade to turn over a new leaf with collective pledges for the benefit of the very planet we inhabit. As another decade dawns, MetroPlus takes a look at some green initiatives that have been providing the city and its residents a breather from growing pollution levels and others set in motion this year.

Bag the habit

Carrying your own bag when you go shopping has become a habit for most residents. Although the City Corporation announced a ban on plastic bags in 2017 and decided to launch paper and cloth bags as the alternative, the project materialised only this year. Currently cloth bag manufacturing units are functioning at Muttada, Vallakkadavu, Valiyavila, Pongummoodu, Kunnanpara, and Nettayam. Nearly 150 Kudumbasree workers have been trained. Meanwhile, if you are looking for trendy cloth and jute bags, there are plenty of options.

The last straw

Move over plastic straws and single-use plastic disposables. Several restaurants, juice outlets and hotels in the city have switched over to disposable and eco-friendly alternatives in line with the green protocol envisaged by the government, which tries to reduce plastics and trash. Plastic straws have been replaced by paper straws. In place of plastic spoons and plates, there are wooden spoons, areca leaf plates and containers. And glass bottles instead of plastic ones. Banana leaves, earthen plates and bowls and steel glasses have become ubiquitous in many hotels. Since none of these products are manufactured locally, there has been a rise in the number of vendors who bring them from outside the state.

Clean capital

The City Corporation opened a dry waste segregated collection hub at Sasthamangalam in June followed by another one near University College. Seven boxes have been kept in which people can deposit plastic, broken glass, clothes, metal, paper, footwear/bags and miscellaneous objects. In addition to this, dry waste is collected at the civic body’s 45 material recovery facilities and resource recovery centres in its 25 circles as per a calendar. While plastic is collected at these centres on all days, there are fixed days to hand over old sandals/bags, broken glass, e-waste, rubber and tyre, medicine strips, old clothes, coconut husk, shell and timber. The Corporation has also launched an app, Smart Trivandrum, which has details about waste management, recycling facilities, periodical clean-ups and the like. Citizens can also report littering on the app.

Water world

We often forget that the capital city is built on the banks of the river Karamana that runs through its villages and towns before emptying into the Arabian sea. Moreover, with ponds, backwaters, rivers, lakes and a long coastline, the city is rich in water resources. Perhaps that is also the reason why most of us have been careless with this precious bounty. Countless ponds have been filled, canals and rivers turned into sewage dumps and the sea filled with plastic. However, at present, efforts are made on a war footing to preserve, protect and revive these water bodies. Thanks to a number of organisations and the support of the government and the Corporation, the water resources in the district are getting a new life with ponds being revived and rivers, lakes and oceans being rid of plastic, sewage and other pollutants. It is a huge challenge and its success is crucial to the city’s survival into another century.

Walking the talk

Started in 2012 by Anita Sharma in memory of her mother, Dr Thankam, a botanist, Tree Walk has introduced its participants to the tree wealth in the city and made them aware of why we need to preserve this green cover. Along with other enthusiasts, the architect of Tree Walk extended their work to schools and colleges. By documenting the flora in the city, Anita ensured that the habitat was not ignored by those changing the face of the city.

House of bamboo

The city-based Centre of Science and Technology for Rural Development (Costford) with 13 branches in Kerala believes in the Gandhian principle that materials used for constructing a house must be available within a radius of five miles. Costford, of which master architect Laurie Baker was one of the founders, is promoting the use of indigneous materials such as treated bamboo, mud, stone and recycled materials to fight global warming, prevent destruction of the environment and reduce the carbon footprint. Recently, Costford unveiled a bamboo structure at Vilappilsala that is part of the Laurie Baker Centre for Habitat Studies.

Aye e-auto

Neem is deemed an efficient oxygen purifier. It’s a fitting nomenclature that Neyyattinkara-based public sector venture Kerala Automobiles Limited (KAL) chose to call its ‘green autos’ Kerala Neem G – the first electric autorickshaws to hit city roads. Fifteen battery-powered three-wheelers is to make “savaari” this week as part of Smart City project, says Karamana Hari, chairman of KAL. The e-autos has a battery capacity for about 100 km per full charging, bringing the “mileage” to 50 paise per kilometre. Apart from enabling provisions for handy charging at homes, the government is looking at a proposal to set up charging stations at auto stands.

Protocol in effect

Green protocol is about reducing waste generation and the City Corporation has been strictly implementing it at major events in the city, which include festivals conducted at places of worship and functions and fetes organised by the authorities. Government offices and the District Collectorate have also joined the bandwagon. From this year onwards, the civic body is renting out steel plates, tumblers and other utensils for receptions, meetings and gatherings. Green Army, a team of volunteers, is a key group that implements the green protocol and creates awareness about decentralised waste management that was launched as part of the Corporation’s ‘My City, Beautiful City’ campaign.

Urban jungle

Right in the middle of the city is this micro forest. The Miyawaki forest on five cents at Kanakakkunnu has 426 saplings of 120 species. The unique afforestation concept popularised by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki is an initiative of the Department of Tourism implemented with the help of many private and public players led by Invia Multimedia. Two more forests are coming up at EMS Academy at Vilappilsala and Government LPS Chenkottukonam.

Green revolution

With a massive campaign on to consume pesticide-free vegetables, vegetable gardens have become a common sight and not only in households. Several schools, government offices, private enterprises and corporate offices grow vegetables on its premises.

Organic bazaars have become huge draws. Roadside vendors selling homegrown veggies have become a common sight. While many individuals and organisations have set up polyhouses, hydroponics and vertical farming have also found takers.