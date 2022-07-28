Temples, mosques, stupas: Is the question of which came first a licence to entitlement?

Every generation of kings, conquerors, even benign rulers, built on top of the other

It is hardly news when a new discovery is made of a temple where now a mosque stands. Dig deep anywhere, travel from the present into history, into archaeology, deeper still, into geology, all that the successive strata will reveal is the presence of different cultures and civilisations on the same ground. The Gyanvapi Vishwanath complex in Varanasi, recently at the centre of another Hindu-Muslim controversy, is as much a temple as a mosque: two structures layered and engaged by distant historical circumstances, and now physically inseparable.

Examples of such architectural fusion and altering functions are everywhere. During the colonial period, the 17th century Tomb of Anarkali in Lahore became the Anglican Church of St. James and later was repurposed as a government office. A Sikh shrine in Pakistan’s Punjab is today a Christian prayer hall for a local congregation of Sikhs who converted to Christianity. Even in Rome the present Church of San Clemente stands on top of the ruins of a medieval structure, which itself had been built on the foundations of a pagan temple.

No final answer

Two thousand years of architectural strata lie compressed in historic layers. Yet locally, there is no call from medievalists to redefine a corrective approach; nor is there a controversy over what came first, or indeed what should be restored, preserved or re-erected as a final answer. Examples of changing functions and continual reconstruction are many. Every generation of kings, priests, conquerors, despots, even benign rulers, built on top of the other. A final answer just doesn’t exist.

In fact, the Gyanvapi Mosque’s position on the site of the Kasi Vishwanath temple is a classic case of the conqueror’s pre-eminent position in the scheme. Consequently, the question of who came first is no license to entitlement, as Hindus argue. If that were so, petitioners who claim that Aurangzeb destroyed the temple in 1664 must be reminded of the numerous Buddhist shrines, stupas and monastic centres demolished by Hindus in the post-Mauryan period: destruction so complete, that little remains of Buddhist archaeological sites in India. Should then writs also be filed in law courts to restore the pillared halls and religious centres of Pataliputra (now Patna)? Should reparations be made by the government to the 8.4 million Buddhists in India for the wrongs of ancient history?

History happens, and happens in ways that are not always palatable to the present. In India, for too long, the continual destruction and rebuilding of history and its monuments has become a matter of political expediency. Architecture is big and physical, and visible everywhere. It carries in it all the signals and memories required to project a suitably selective image to the public. Yet in the long span of history, it carries little weight.

Dangers of revival What is the long-term meaning of archaeology revived for historic purposes? Is revival, restoration and reconstruction merely a tool of tourism, to make people feel good about their past in an uncertain present? Or is there a higher meaning? Obviously in the case of the Ayodhya temple, the long shadow of a history unknown, and smudged by strife and religious myth, the current state of politics needs desperately to add a symbolic dimension. The temple is restated in brick and mortar, imagined afresh, as a symbol of the majority’s faith, even though its real message is an undisguised endorsement of Hindu resurgence. But what of dormant Buddhism, the great pillared halls of Pataliputra, evidence of which lies in a garden outside Patna? What too, of the ruined bases of Nalanda, the geometric foundations spread across Bihar’s flat landscape? In the absence of building records, should revival even be attempted? Ram Setu, the undersea link, which facilitated Sita’s rescue from Lanka, poses a harder question. Should it be consolidated into a modern bridge of steel and concrete as a long museum displaying animations of a brief from the Ramayana? Or perhaps remade as an underwater artery connecting the dispersed islands where tourists can guess at its ancient magnificence? Revivalism is doubtless dangerous because it is likely to be tinged with architectural inaccuracies. History is like an old uncle whose wonderful life is recalled occasionally by his family, without him placed as a plaster cast on his favourite chair. If anything makes sense, it is history revived in memory — a little faded and forgotten — left as is, eroding and left to decay.

Fleeting significance

As building technology changes and the shelf-life of buildings declines, architecture’s impact becomes less eternal and permanent. Soon the new structures of Delhi’s Central Vista will rise out of the ground and assume a period of significance in the city. But will future historians even remember that they were built on the foundations of 50-year-old concrete bhavans, bureaucratic symbols of a free India?

Will it even matter that a few decades down the line another government may replace them with its own symbols? Similarly, Ayodhya’s transformation from original temple to masjid, back to new temple is not history turning a full circle, but merely the addition of another architectural layer, which may get topped by something entirely different in the future. All that matters right now is the most visible layer, sustaining the current moment of Hindu self-importance.

At this stage, reclaiming mosques as temples seems an altogether futile exercise. Certainly it is hard to deny that under the Khiljis, Tughlaqs and the Lodhis, many architectural conversions may have occurred. But the question remains, how far back do you return to right the wrongs of history? Could evidence of architectural continuity itself be accepted as a forgivable final expression?

Probably one of the great transformations was the temple complex at Cambodia’s Angkor Wat. Built as a mausoleum for emperor Suryavarman as part of the Hindu capital for the Khmer Kingdom, it reverted to Buddhist worship in the late 12th century; smaller monuments within the complex retained Hindu images, but were converted to Buddhist shrines. A century later the resurgence of Hinduism returned Angkor back to a Hindu centre. Religion’s perennial shift of ideologies leaves many monuments in a state of flux.

Mixed identities

In a country with a mixed religious identity — brought on by migrations, invasions and trade — the play of one religion against another sends the wrong signal. An emphasis on purity when a hybrid has been the norm requires some serious rethinking and reorientation in the religious melting pot. Should mosques, temples and churches be open to one and all for worship? Should the Char Dham Yatra then be revised to embrace a secular mix, and become a multi-denominational trip that every Indian must undertake to the four cardinal points of India’s major religions? First to Varanasi, Hinduism’s holiest city; next to Islam’s Ajmer Dargah, then to Christianity’s Cathedral of Bom Jesus in Goa, and finally to complete the yatra, the Buddhist monastery at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Other than Jerusalem, could there be a more varied religious footprint on offer anywhere?

The writer is a Delhi-based architect and sculptor.