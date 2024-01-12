ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana: Narasimha Swamy temple gets a makeover with a little help from a movie set designer
Premium

January 12, 2024 04:46 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

The cave temple in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district has had a ₹1,200 crore makeover

Serish Nanisetti

The massive 14.5-acre temple complex of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Telangana. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Telangana has been a pioneer in using temples to draw in tourists. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi, rechristened Bharat Rashtra Samithi, hired a movie set designer Anand Sai to work on one of its smaller spiritual centres.

It was a little cave temple of Narasimha Swamy, the fierce half lion avatar of Vishnu, who tears apart Hiranyakashyapu, atop the hillock in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. But after a six-year ₹1,200 crore makeover, it is a grand spectacle of gold and stone that can be seen from trains passing along the Secunderabad-Delhi route. According to temple officials, the number of devotees has surged from 5,000 before 2016 to 25,000 on regular days and above 50,000 on festive occasions and holidays ever since the rebuilt temple was inaugurated in March 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US