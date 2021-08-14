Farmer’s unique celebration of Independence Day

14 August 2021 19:08 IST

Award-winning Mavuram Mallikarjun Reddy has created an India map with kalabati saplings

On August 15, as India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, Pedda Kurumapally village in Karimnagar district of Telangana etches its name in history with a unique flag hoisting ceremony. Its award-winning farmer Mavuram Mallikarjun Reddy will hoist the tricolour near an India map made of rice saplings on his farm there.

Mavuram Mallikarjun Reddy with his wife Sandhya and two daughters | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Advertising

Advertising

Mallikarjun has planted kalabati — a black rice variety — saplings to create an India map of 50 feet in length (measured north to south) at his farm. Done as part of the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, Mallikarjun calls it a farmer’s way of celebrating Independence Day. He has also created images of Mahatma Gandhi, ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) and Swachh Bharat with kalabati saplings planted on his two-acre farm.

“It is my unfulfilled wish from last year and I didn’t want it to remain that way,” says Mallikarjun who began working on it in June. As preparation, he took A-4 size printouts of the India map, folded them on sides, and calculated the distance of each side from its centre. He then converted the distance from centimetres to feet and used a hosepipe to create a rough figure of the map. With his father Mavuram Laxma Reddy’s guidance from atop a water tanker, Mallikarjun planted the saplings in the field. He first created a small map of 15 feet length for practice and after some success, he planted saplings on 50 feet length.

By August 15, the saplings have completed 41 daysand the paddy will be ready to harvest in around 120 days.

From August 15 onwards, Mallikarjun Reddy plans to hoist the Indian flag every morning and take it down in the evenings for 365 days. “It is a proud moment for my family,” says Mallikarjun who pays tribute to the ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisaan’ slogan with this initiative.