January 25, 2024 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST

Director Tanuja Chandra gently nudges her subject to introspect. She asks her why she thinks she ignored her fatigue, uneasiness and embarrassment and continued in a relationship with a man who turned out to be a con artist. “I have to. I had no option. I don’t want to hurt my loved ones. In order to make them happy, I have to do what they want,” the young woman replies.

In a country that only looks at the shiny side of weddings, the critically acclaimed series Wedding.con on Prime Video, takes a deep dive into the marriage con industry and what drives it. Answer: the crushing weight of expectations on women to get married. There was a 13% rise in matrimonial fraud from 2020 to 2021, indicative of the larger trend of rising cyber crimes against women. These climbed 153% between 2017 and 2021, the series informs you.

When producers from BBC approached Chandra, one of Hindi cinema’s first women directors, to helm a documentary about the horrifying tales of matrimonial fraud, she agreed instantly. In Wedding.con, a mix of interviews and recreations, five women share their stories with Chandra, whose empathy and integrity empowers them to speak their mind. “I wanted him to experience Newton’s third law of motion. Every action has an equal and opposite reaction,” one woman who has been defrauded of lakhs and is determined to get justice, tells her.

Sheen of sexiness

Chandra’s position was clear: zero judgement. “I am absolutely on their side, they don’t feel they are being interrogated at all,” Chandra says, adding that society’s framing of questions to survivors always carries condemnation of how they could ‘let’ something bad happen. The crew had only admiration for the women who spoke up and producer Neha Khurana organised a therapist on set in the event any of the subjects felt triggered. “No one tried being ‘clever’ or ‘cool’. There was something truly genuine. And I think women do this with each other and for each other a lot,” Chandra says. It’s the opposite of the widely prevalent boys’ club culture.

The present-day hyper masculinity of Bollywood’s biggest films is not something she identifies with. “It’s the opposite of what I’m interested in personally. The thing that bothers me is the sheen of sexiness over something that is violent,” she says, adding that OTT platforms have made it possible for filmmakers to tell a broader variety of stories.

Chandra’s heart beats for women’s stories. From the dramatic ones her mother Kamna, a writer whose credits include cult films such as Chandni, Prem Rog and 1942: A Love Story, read to her when she was a child, to the fantastical tales she heard on her annual visits to her aunts in Uttar Pradesh. “They were fascinating stories that I feel can only come out of UP, with giant-sized ambition and giant-sized failure,” she says with her trademark unselfconscious loud cackle.

She shares her love for stories and her infectious laugh with her mother and her sister Anupama Chopra, founder of entertainment journalism venture Film Companion. At the recent all-women premiere of Wedding.con, the three women were posing when a photographer asked them to “smile the same way”. The laugh echoed loudly.

The film sisterhood showed their support at the premiere. There were actors, writers, producers, editors, production designers, graphic artists, lyricists, a cinematographer, and at least 10 women directors.

Chandra, who raised a glass of cold mocha with old friend Pooja Bhatt a few months ago to mark 25 years of directing Hindi films, recalled on Instagram how the two of them waited anxiously to see how audiences would respond to her first directorial venture, Dushman. Bhatt was her producer and, five years later, directed her own first film.

It seems absurd but, back then, Chandra was in a club of very few female colleagues. Aparna Sen and Sai Paranjpye led the way and Hema Malini had directed a couple of films. Farah Khan and Bhatt had yet to direct their first film. “There should have been a much larger number by 1998.”

35% female

Twenty five years later, progress has been slow. The Amazon O Womaniya! 2023 survey that tracks gender diversity in the entertainment industry found that only 7 per cent of directors were women in 2023. “The numbers are dismal, I don’t even think there’s 15 per cent representation in most departments,” says Chandra. “I’ve been doing the same bak bak, saying the same thing for 25 years.” Chandra does her bit by ensuring women are well-represented on her crew: Wedding.con’s team was 35 per cent female.

Some of the stories Chandra’s mother told her were handed down to her, in turn, by her mother, who was widowed early and lived alone. “I’ve been surrounded by very interesting, intelligent, sharp, funny women who are filled with opinions and who have faced struggles in their life,” Chandra says. Everyone in this sisterhood tells great stories.

Like the one about the woman who was reluctantly married and whose in-laws thought she was lazy. The woman was listless and depressed and eventually, the complaints reached her parents who came to take her back. That’s when she suddenly fell and hit her head hard on a grinding stone, causing it to split open. Thousands of black worms spilled out of her brain. That was what had been making her feel unwell and unable to do her daily chores.

“I felt if I didn’t make a record of these stories they would be lost forever,” Chandra says. She immortalised them in her 2019 documentary on her favourite aunts, her father’s sisters Sudha and Radha, and through a book she authored in 2017, Bijnis Woman: Stories Of Uttar Pradesh I Heard from My Parents, Mausis and Buas.

Unlike some of the unforgiving Indian parents depicted in Wedding.con (one mother says her daughter should ‘pay the price for her mistake’), Chandra’s parents were nurturing and put no pressure on the three siblings. If they felt apprehensive about their progeny’s career choices — director, film journalist, author (her brother Vikram Chandra) — they never voiced it. “It was only after my mother saw my first film Tamanna, which I co-wrote, that she told me, ‘Now I’m feeling good, I feel that you can take care of yourself’.” Chandra did her share of mothering with her sister’s two children, and now that they have left home, she fills her days with friends and films.

When she posted about her celebratory coffee, Chandra thanked Bhatt for appreciating her work and also asked in her post: “I’ve always wondered why we as a culture don’t compliment each other more? Why don’t we seek people out to tell them when we’ve noticed a single thing beautiful about them?”

After Wedding.con, the compliments are flowing freely. “I’ve never received such good reviews in my entire career,” Chandra says. And then laughs loudly.

Priya Ramani is a Bengaluru-based journalist and the co-founder of India Love Project on Instagram.

