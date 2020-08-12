Tamil poetry on Madras: A new series by historian Sriram V

12 August 2020 16:35 IST

Historian Sriram V gives us a taste of old Tamil poetry featuring Madras, through his new series

The East and North Mada Streets of Mylapore weep in jealousy; for they do not have a chathiram as magnificent as Vyasarpadi Vinayaka Mudaliyar Chathiram: goes a verse written by scholar Meenakshi Sundaram Pillai. Historian Sriram V mentions this over phone during a conversation about Poetry on Chennai, a new series he has recently started on his blog (https://sriramv.wordpress.com/).

And seated at home, far from the bustle of Mylapore, all that is quintessentially Madras comes rushing to my mind.

Sriram’s series — he has so far published only one poem — promises to do just that. He plans to translate one Tamil poem on Madras once a week into English. “There are tons and tons of Tamil poetry on the city, but we seem to be obsessed with prose,” points out Sriram, adding that he particularly chose Tamil because history is largely focussed on English.

He explains that through the series, he will “try to see how, over the centuries, the city was referred to in these poems”. His first entry is from Moonram Thiruvanthathi by Peyazhwar. “I’m not following any particular timeline,” says Sriram. The next poem he will be translating, is by Saivaite poet Pattinathaar, and it will describe the beauty of seaside Thiruvottriyur — Sriram throws up a verse as example: ‘…all other towns fade to insignificance in comparison to this one’. The poems are all from Sriram’s “very large collection” of literature on Madras.

The series, incidentally, has been kick-started just in time for Madras Day, which falls on August 22. “This is just a coincidence,” says Sriram. “I keep working on Chennai all the time.”