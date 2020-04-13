Tamil New Year amid the pandemic: Simple meals, and virtual greetings

It all begins by collecting the star ingredient — neem flowers — that will go into a sweet pachadi on the big day. People spread a cloth beneath a neem tree in their neighbourhood the previous day, waiting for the delicate flowers to drop into it. A handful of the flowers will be fried in ghee and sprinkled atop a sticky, brown concoction of jaggery and sour mango simmered until you cannot tell them apart. Veppam poo pachadi, the special dish for Tamil New Year lunch, stands for how life can be sweet, but also bitter at times, and one should accept it for what it is.

“This year too, I plan to make the pachadi; I got the flowers from a tree nearby,” says 92-year-old Kamakshi Subramaniyan, who lives alone in Besant Nagar. “I have the other ingredients thankfully,” she adds. Usually, the day is busy: an elaborate lunch with vada and payasam, visits to places of worship, and families getting together. “But this year, I’m going to have to make do with oats porridge instead of payasam,” laughs Kamakshi.

She recalls the Tamil New Year lunch she usually has: “There’s a vada that we make with three different types of dals, rice, sambar, rasam, appalam, a sweet poli...” The household smells and feels festive: those celebrating draw kolam at the entrance of their household early in the morning, not to mention the thoranam made of strung mango leaves at the front door. “It is going to be a different New Year this time,” says Kamakshi. “I will have all my relatives call me on the phone through the day,” she adds. It is something she looks forward to.

“The Tamil New Year lunch comprises various dishes that have all the six tastes: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent, and astringent,” says cookbook author Mallika Badrinath. This year though, she says she plans to tweak the meal according to ingredients available. “A neighbour shared a mango with me; it is a mix of sweet and sour, so that takes care of two of the six tastes,” she says, adding that her friends also plan to make a one-pot kuzhambu that has several vegetables thrown in to achieve the six tastes, such as bitter gourd, drumstick, and even gooseberry. “They will add sambar powder to it,” she says. For her, the day will comprise uploading a food video on her YouTube channel. “I do them with my husband, and we shoot and edit at home,” she adds.

Rukmani Sivakumar, a music teacher in Poonamallee, has never been more thankful for the little things in life, than today. “A vegetable seller brought some lovely mangoes home the other day,” she says. She was thrilled, for mango forms an essential part of the festive meal. “I’m taking online classes, and will do so today as well,” she says, adding that New Year greetings are all going to be virtual.

“Since all of us are at home, we plan to have a nice meal together, cooked with whatever ingredients we have at home,” she says. “This is the best thing about this New Year: the whole family is under one roof.”