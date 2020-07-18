Talking to equals

Children are discerning consumers. They have an instinctive sense of what works and what doesn’t, and they have no hesitation in saying something is boring. So if you’ve tried to get your kids to watch or listen to something that you believe is ‘good for them’, while there’s a small chance they may suffer it in silence, it’s more likely they will simply switch off and walk away.

It’s the same with podcasts. There’s a mistaken notion that children are an ‘easy’ audience, for whom such details as production values and innovative narrative techniques do not matter too much. Just throw a good story at them and they’ll lap it up, we think. But quite the contrary. As experience with television and cinema — and that older medium, print — has shown, creating content that will engage children at multiple levels is quite a challenge.

With children at home and parents at their wits’ end wondering how to keep them occupied and away from screens, some have turned to the podverse. Practically every podcast company has something for children, mostly straightforward re-tellings of classic tales or original stories with a strong value education component. For instance, there’s Raa Raa Storytime (Tamil) and Eashwari’s Stories for Children (Telugu) from Suno India and Kini aur Nani ki Kahaaniya (Hindi) from IVM and the popular Baalgatha series of classic tales. While the stories themselves are quite charming, they tend to fall short in sound design and presentation, rarely going beyond the style of narration one might expect from a loving grandparent.

Variety fare

In the English language market, however, there is much more variety, ranging from storytelling to science to history and health. Some of the shows available on Pinna.fm (a subscription service) take children’s storytelling to different level, mixing in irreverent questions and creating opportunities for children to think about even familiar tales in a new light. The series Grim, Grimmer, Grimmest, hosted by Adam Gidwitz, for instance, presents live recordings of sessions with children talking back and into the stories. I was engrossed as Gidwitz performed Rumplestiltskin, warning the children that some parts of the story might get quite ‘weird’ and if they felt uncomfortable they could ‘turn down the volume and count to five... you know how much gross and scary you can take....’

The most innovative genre in kids’ programming however is science, with RadioLab, NPR and American Public Media all offering some excellent programming for family listening.

Brains on

One parent pointed me to Brains on, a series for children 3-12 that deals with some really complex stuff in a fun way without talking down to the audience. Recent episodes tackle questions like ‘why do kids have more energy than adults?’ and ‘why does green mean go?’ with children joining host Molly Bloom in figuring out the answers. There’s also the tongue-in-cheek history podcast You’re Dead to Me (BBC Radio4) aimed at ‘people who don’t like history’ as well as David Williams’ Marvelous Musical Podcast, which won a Great British Podcasts Award this year in the Best Family Podcast category.

What makes some of these podcasts engaging is that they talk to children as equals, rather than ‘talking down’ to them, and in many cases involve them in the conversation. They are produced with the same attention to detail and finesse as any adult-facing podcast, recognising that they’re playing to a very critical audience — that can get easily distracted!

The Hyderabad-based writer and academic is a neatnik fighting a losing battle with the clutter in her head.