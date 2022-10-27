Take home a piece of heritage at this Visakhapatnam sweet store

Heritage series sweet boxes featuring nine heritage spots displayed at Sarvani Sweets in Visakhapatnam | Photo Credit: KR Deepak

Now a visit to Sarvani Sweets, one of Visakhapatnam's most prominent sweet stores, will give you a taste of not just its sweets, but also the rich heritage history of the city. The store recently launched a new initiative called the heritage series, which features one of Visakhapatnam's iconic heritage spots on each sweet box along with a brief write-up about the place.

Each box has digital sketches of one of the nine heritage sites of the city selected for the series. These include the Old Lighthouse, Simhachalam Temple, Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour, INS Kursura Museum, Visakhapatnam Port, Hawa Mahal, Kurupam Market, Mrs. AVN College and Rosshill Church. The brainchild of NSR Prabhakar Varma, Director of Sarvani Sweets, the heritage series is an effort to reconnect with the city's history. "Our heritage provides clues to our past and how our society has evolved. It helps us examine our history and traditions and enables us to develop an awareness of ourselves. We had initially selected 12 heritage spots, but eventually finalised nine which are apolitical in nature," says Prabhakar.

A team of five designers and illustrators worked on it for six months before the designs were finalised. The boxes have a drip-based matt finish and each has a different colour theme. The boxes come in a standard size with a capacity to hold 500 gms of sweets. Customers can opt for these heritage box series which are available at all its 11 outlets at no additional cost.

"We are coming up with other series as well by December. Some will feature artforms and there will be a whole lot of other interesting elements in the upcoming series," says Prabhakar and adds: "We are preparing a separate series for schools."

Sarvani Sweets started its first shop in the year 1993 with milk based sweets at Seethammadhara. Over the years, it expanded to 11 outlets across Visakhapatnam offering Indian desserts, traditional snacks and an assortment of baked products. The store specialises in traditional sweets like chandrakala, paneer jalebi, ghee brown kova, dry fruit halwa, putharekulu, sunnunadalu, ghee ariselu, bobbatlu and baklava.

"Staying connected to the roots of Visakhapatnam and the region and giving the people curated choices have been our goals. We want to be a part of every celebration. The series boxes are a step towards that," says Prabhakar.