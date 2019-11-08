Swachtung, mitron

When things are going along swimmingly, you can always depend on some wet blanket to show up. But it happens. Swimming involves water and when there’s water certain blankets will get wet.

Here was the German chancellor joyously partaking in our legendary hospitality, which we’ve honed to a fine art from puranic times, and chronic killjoy Arvind Kejriwal-ji pops up and says such irrelevant things.

“German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in Delhi for an official visit,” he tweeted. “I wonder what impression she would carry of India with such high levels of pollution.”

When three movies have crossed the ₹120 crore mark, our lovely children have been saved from becoming cannibals by cutting the eggs in their diet, our finance ministry has encouraged banks to give more loans to god men, and we’re on the way to becoming a $5 trillion economy, this is hardly the kind of thing Kejriwal-ji should be wondering about.

Instead of nitpicking, why not remind ourselves of what our beloved leader said in Berlin back in 2017: India and Germany are made for each other.

If you’re wondering how, here’s proof: Germany is famous for bratwursts. We have Arnab Goswami.

Of the Kants, they have the Immanuel. We have the Rajini.

Germany boasts some famous inventions — the light bulb, the calculator, the automobile, the clarinet, the pocket watch, television, the jet engine, the LCD screen and the Walkman. We have invented pushpaka vimanam, Fair & Lovely, vedic internet, gutter gas, panchagavya essence, ayurvedic noodles, lungi with zip, reverse horn, sticker bindi, Spy 303-Bandook Ke Peeche Kya Hai-capsules...

Germany is Europe’s second largest beer consumer. Tamil Nadu alone drank ₹455 crore worth of liquor during Deepavali. LOL!

There are over 150 major castles in Germany. We have Antilia.

Germany has high levels of employment. We have high levels of people poised to make pakoras.

Germany has legal say on what babies can be named. We can name our babies Kurkuresh, Labak Devi and Ragul Dravid Eisengower.

Germany is one of the world’s largest car producers. We buy most of them. And let them languish in the parliament’s garage or use them to run over pavement dwellers.

The first printed book was in German. That they borrowed the technology from our revered rishi, Sage Guthenbhargava, is being proved by scholars of WhatsApp University as we speak.

During spring, Germany has a variety of music festivals that cater to all tastes. In the month of Margazhi, we have one great music festival where our NRI siblings come to taste rawa kesari, bonda and getti chutney.

College is free for everyone in Germany, including non-Germans. College is a free-for-all in India, with bus day, limits on the length of girls’ kurtis, and cardboard boxes on students’ heads to prevent copying.

Germany has over 400 zoos, the most in the world. We have exotic wildlife going around in German cars, followed by convoys.

Germany is a leader in climate and energy policies — it made a decision to decommission all nuclear power by 2022 and replace it with renewable energies. Baba Ramdev is using the bull’s pulling power to generate electricity.

In Germany, there is no punishment for a prisoner who tries to escape from jail, because they think it is a basic human instinct to be free. We accompany our prisoners to the airport and send them to London, First Class. Or keep them in jail forever without bail. Depending on their horoscope.

Germany is Fatherland. We are Motherland. Mother and Father are made for each other.

QED.

Krishna Shastri Devulapalli is a satirist. He has written four books and edited an anthology.