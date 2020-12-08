Christmas decorations, homemade for your hearth

08 December 2020 14:16 IST

These handmade, community-based creations by women-led startups help you reflect 2020’s spirit of loving what is made at home, and aiding those in need

With all the time spent at home this year, it is inevitable that Christmas 2020 will be about home-made delicacies and handmade decor. Small, women-led businesses across India have created a mosaic across media, of ornaments, table decor and linens. From vintage embroidered baubles, to kitschy upcycled ones, tamarind string stars, to DIY Christmas scenes, there’s something for every aesthetic and budget.

Meraki by Malini

Malini Richard is a wood artist based in Chennai. “I function out of a small studio and handcraft my own designs out of recycled wood, customising them for my clients across the country” Wall hangings, nativity scenes, Christmas cottages and customised souvenirs are all chiselled with care, and priced between ₹500 and ₹2,000

Email: malinicharles0205@gmail.com

Instagram: @merakibymalini

Tangle

Pauravi Shah quit her corporate job in 2015, to fulfill her artistic destiny. Stumbling upon tons of fabric ribbon at home, she used the Japanese art form Kazanshi to form intricate patterns using ribbon petals. Her Bengaluru-based brand, Tangle, sells yarn candles, orb lights, and a constellation of fun and festive Kazanshi ornaments in reindeer, snowflake, fir tree, candle and angel motifs, from ₹50 to ₹750.

Instagram: @pauravi

Call: +91 8884088600

Little Flower

Based in Kochi, Ammu Chacko is a fashion designer by profession, but also makes merry out of the mundane with her range of table and wall decor. Whether repurposing old cake boards into bells, making doily angels or using dry tamarind fibres to create rustic stars, Ammu credits the handmade projects of her childhood, for her current design aesthetic. Her candles and table arrangements can be customised; prices range from ₹90 to ₹4,500.

Instagram: @littleflower_ammuchacko on Instagram

Call: +91 94460 37978

Paper and Pixels

Kruthika Nataraju, a doctor by profession in Bengaluru, turned creative entrepreneur during her maternity break. “ I wanted to bring my digital illustrations out into the physical world through papercut artwork,” she explains. In association with The Colour Company, she has created a DIY cardstock Christmas scene kit, providing families plenty of festive fun. Custom-made papercut shaker ornaments and holiday-themed lightboxes are on offer as well.

The DIY kit - ₹649 + shipping.

Papercut shaker ornaments ₹ 269 + ₹30 for customisation, or a set of three for ₹749.

Instagram: @paper.and.pixels and @thecolourcompanyin

Call: +91 9886992192 (Kruthika) and +91 9384871266 (The Colour Company)

Silaiwali

Afghan refugee women sew beautiful dolls out of fabric remnants from the fast fashion industry in Delhi. Their range of upcycled, handmade ornaments — ₹500 for a set of two — come in shades of earthy brown with embroidered detailing, celebrate the cultural significance of the horse, camel, elephant, cow, snow leopard and deer.

Website: www.silaiwali.com

Instagram: @silaiwali

The Needle Crafter

Bengaluru-based Maitrayee Shukla’s Christmas collection includes vintage style ornaments, embellished using traditional zardosi embroidery. Embroidered cross stitch hoops, cocktail/dinner napkins, towels, cushion covers, and masks are also available, within ₹250 to ₹1,500.

Email: sales@theneedlecrafter.com

Instagram: @theneedlecrafter

Call: +91 7844888277

Oh Scrap Madras

Oh Scrap Madras unveils its second Christmas collection, starting at ₹250 for a stuffed snowman to ₹1,300 for a festive bunting. Ohscrap also has ornaments and cushions in electric prints, all upcycled from fabric waste.

Email: ohscrapmadras@gmail.com

Instagram: @ohscrapmadras

Call: +91 97899 81712

A bee in the Garden

Bengaluru-based Soumya Thomas- Joseph helms a homegrown brand where every product is handmade and mindfully created, using handpicked Indian cottons. Her line of products comprises stockings, tree skirts, wall decor with copper bells from rural Gujarat, reversible fabric bins, curtain ties, kitchen towels, and buntings. Her style marries Indian sensibilities with traditional Christmas decor, and her prices range from ₹150 to ₹1,750.

Email: abeeinthegarden.2019@gmail.com

@a_bee_in_the_garden on Instagram

Asone Embroidery

An embroidery artist from Nagaland, Ason Tinye, boasts a range of handmade wall decor with exquisite detailing, replete with shimmering strands and beads. “My work is mostly inspired by the culture that I grew up in. As an embroiderer I find more reasons to be doing what I love, during this Christmas season,” she says. The hoops start at ₹650.

Email: asoneluruo@gmail.com

Instagram: @asone.embroidery

People Kraft

This Bengaluru brand’s Christmas decorations are made entirely of scrap fabric accumulated from various production runs. Its repertoire comprises mini Christmas buntings, jute and twine baubles as well as scrap- stuffed ornaments. Asha Scariya, Chief Creative officer says, “Sustainability should be a way of life and even more so during a festival when it’s common practice to buy wasteful decoration.”

₹149 upwards.

Email: peoplekraftblr@gmail.com

Instagram: @peoplekraft

Call: +91 7676546288

Littleheaven Decor

Designer duo Vinitha George and Minu Mary Zachariah in Bengaluru conceptualise, design, create and sometimes co-create decor with their customers. Within the broad price range of ₹95 to ₹1,300, the duo’s Yuletide collection encompasses festive buntings, cross-stitch cushions, table linen and coffee table candle arrangements — all handcrafted with a sprinkle of Christmas spirit.

Instagram: @littleheavendecor

Facebook: Littleheavendecor

Call: +91 9900956842

Divya Innovations

Suman John, CEO, Diya Innovations, Bengaluru manages a social enterprise with a team of artisans born with intellectual challenges. “They bring a strong work ethic and attention to detail, and earning a salary helps them feel included and accepted in their families,” explains Suman. The Christmas catalogue comprises cribs and tree ornaments from recycled wood, tea light holders, coasters and trays, fabric gift bags, colourful scented and Advent candles and assorted dark chocolate in festive packaging. Gifting options start from ₹60 upwards.

Website: www.diyainnovations.com

Instagram: @diyainnovations2013

Call: +91 9886013270