Virtual World Literature workshop to start on June 5

Hyderabad-based Surendra Singh Negi aims to familiarise enthusiasts with the literature of Latin-American countries with the online sessions

The first week of June brings an opportunity to forge a literary connection with Latin-American countries in a virtual way. Hyderabad-based Surendra Singh Negi is hosting a 12-week online literary workshop with a special focus on short stories. “This weekend workshop is for book lovers who wish to go beyond pleasure reading,” shares the assistant professor, Department of Hispanic and Italian Studies, The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad.

Negi’s travels from pre-COVID-19 times prompted him to plan these virtual meets. “People often read a book while travelling but most of the reading used to end when the journey ends. That kind of reading lacks depth. Platforms like this workshop can be an opportunity for enthusiasts to discover new literary styles and engage in lively conversations.”

World Literature Workshop

Having been an academic for two decades now, Negi wants to take literature to those who are not from the academic world. “Reading literature is more of a collective exercise where we discuss, debate and assess things in collaborative manner,” he adds.

As on date, 10 participants from Hyderabad and one from Chennai, from various walks of life have registered for the workshop. Negi says, “There is a sense of intimacy when people are from the same city as the idea is to start sessions virtually and probably meet whenever we can.”

The endeavour is to make people familiar with Latin America and how these countries have offered literature of Nobel laureates like Pablo Neruda, Gabriel García Márquez, Gabriela Mistral, Octavio Paz, Mario Vargas Llosa. “Look at Cuba,” says Negi. “The country is known for its physical fitness and health care. The widely popular dance forms — Tango, Salsa and Cha cha cha — are from the Latin America region. These countries are tiny in size but have contributed immensely in different spheres.”

Beginning on June 5, the world literature workshop will be held for an hour (5 to 6 pm) on Saturdays. The virtual session are free and open to those above 18 years.