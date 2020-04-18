Suppandi turns 37: Here’s how you can join his lockdown birthday party

Suppandi gets to have his birthday cake, and eat it too. Though the popular comic character celebrates turning 37 years on April 20, he technically will always be in his 20s. Asked about Suppandi finally approaching the big Four O, a startled Rajani Thindiath, Editor-in-Chief of Tinkle comics from Amar Chitra Katha, firmly states, “Suppandi doesn’t age.”

Originally conceptualised as a village simpleton in 1983, Suppandi quickly became one of Tinkle comics’ most popular characters, and has managed to retain his sprightly, ageless appeal over decades. Originally illustrated by the artist Ram Waeerkar, the character began life as a guileless village simpleton, who worked as a domestic helper and earnestly tried to follow orders from his boss, with inevitable disastrous results. “In fact, my first memories of him is from a story where he was trying to roast slippers like a chappati,” giggles Rajani, discussing how she too grew up reading Tinkle and following Suppandi’s adventures. “I can’t remember the whole joke. But I do remember that I could immediately relate to him. My thinking even now is like him — as my logic is literal,” she laughs.

She adds that this is his appeal. “It’s his utter simplicity: he is what he is. All of us goof up, and both kids and adults know that we have all had that Suppandi moment.

While most fans grew up waiting for their edition of Tinkle in the mail, Archana Amberkar was lucky enough to watch her father Waeerkar bring these characters to life at home. (A legendary illustrator, Waeerkar drew many of Amar Chitra Katha’s and Tinkle’s iconic characters, including Suppandi, Nasruddin Hodja and Pyarelal.)

“I was in my teens, growing up in Mumbai, and I enjoyed the stories because the English was simple and easy to read,” she says. Working at a career in accounts, at the age of 28, she decided she wanted a change. “My father said: ‘What do you want to do? Come, I will teach you drawing’,” she says, adding, “So I started very late in my life.” She began practising, drawing lines, circles and ovals, and kept at it everyday. “Eight months later, when my strokes were okay, I started drawing Suppandi.”

In the 90s, when storylines were simpler, the character looked quite different from the Suppandi she draws today. “It used to come in three panels, very simple plots and a simple background,” she says. While her father had a distinctive realistic style, Archana’s style is more like a cartoon.

“I have been drawing Suppandi for about 26 years,” says Archana, saying she began by helping her father. “Then I completely took over in 2004, after my father passed away.” And while she may be growing older, she too is horrified by the idea of Suppandi ageing. “No no. That will not happen,” she says, adding with a laugh, “He maintains his age. Like Anil Kapoor! That is the secret formula.” She adds, “We have to retain that innocence, which I love to draw. The jokes won’t be as appealing if he grows up.”

Of course, to appeal to today’s children, the character has evolved over the years, swapping his shorts (and the signature towel he wore on his shoulder) for more contemporary outfits. He’s seen a lot more of the world as he tries out different jobs, from being a sailor to an astronaut. He’s even acquired a girlfriend along the way.

A Lockdown Birthday While Suppandi was supposed to have a big party, like all other April birthdays, he now needs to move the celebrations online. So Tinkle is planning a big virtual party today, where you can learn to draw Suppandi, create a comic and play games.

To enter, you just need to tell them an original Suppandi joke. On this link: https://forms.gle/pDQh87uAbqbzWYUr5

But, like his age, his personality remains unchanged. “He is very simple and straight-forward,” says Archana. “And of course, there is that innocence, which needs to come through in each illustration. Whatever the joke is, I always try to maintain that innocence, because it is very appealing.”

Rajani agrees, “There is strength in simplicity. We get swept away by gadgets, technology and social media, but at their core, children are simple. Between seven and 12, which is our audience, they are still exploring the world. And it is overwhelming. They love Suppandi, because he gets them. He makes the same mistakes.”