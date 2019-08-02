The story behind Anand Kumar's success

For the first time in the last 17 years Anand Kumar is on a break from teaching. Ever since the story of his life hit the silver screen, he has been on the go, travelling to cities, meeting people, giving interviews and promoting the film Super 30. And he’s not complaining: “The producer wants me to join the team to inspire people and I am busy attending press conferences in luxury hotels with the celebrity crew and eating five-star khana now.”.

His phone has not stopped ringing since the film was released on July 12. “The pressure on my time has increased so much that, in spite of attending calls non-stop, I have not spoken to my family even once in the last few days,” he says over a phone call from Delhi, while on his way back home to Patna after a week’s tour across North India. His schedule has gone bust thanks to felicitation ceremonies and offers to teach; the Delhi Government has roped him in for monthly virtual classes for its students. “I can’t figure out how to manage time,” he says.

The unassuming math guru, however, remains untouched by celebritydom post the Bollywood movie starring Hrithik Roshan. The movie — that auditioned 10,000 children and cast three of his students — is about the battles Anand fought to ensure that poverty does not stop a child from studying. “No matter what the constraints are, I will continue to be the ganit adhyapak (math teacher) for under-privileged children who dare to dream,” he says.

“Hum apna zameer kabhi nahin khoyenge (I will never lose my conscience),” says the man who helps 30 poor children every year crack the tough IIT entrance exam. It is this same conscience that has till now taken 440 of the 510 students he tutored free between 2002 and 2019, to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The rest entered NITs. These are the children of daily wage labourers, coolies, rickshaw pullers, auto drivers, scavengers, garbage truck drivers, farm labourers, mine workers, among others, born in households scarred by poverty. Many of these children either never attended school because their parents could not afford it, or were enrolled in schools sans teachers and proper classrooms.

Today, Anand’s students are scattered all over the world, having rewritten their destinies.

Though some incidents have been exaggerated in the movie, he says, his real and reel life has merged to set people’s expectations soaring. “The other day, a mother brought her son studying in class III. She wanted me to keep him with me away from his alcoholic father. Often parents bring their children from far flung areas thinking I run an ashram,” he says.

Multiple visits by Hrithik Roshan to his free tuition centre in the last year have earned his profession a new wave of respect. “Parents are now requesting me to make teachers out of their children,” he says. He became one out of choice.

His father, who worked as lower division clerk in the postal department, lacked the wherewithal to send Anand to Cambridge University when he bagged a seat for higher studies. Anand lost the opportunity and subsequently his father too. The postal department offered him his father’s job but he chose to teach in Patna’s coaching centres as that was the only way he could keep himself abreast with his favourite subject.

When he saw a young teenager’s dream of joining IIT getting crushed because the child’s father could not pay the coaching centre fee, Anand started his own coaching school for the children of the poor and provided them free tuitions, clothes, food, books and accommodation. He began his journey in 2002 and given his financial condition restricted the admissions to 30. “I assess the thinking and questioning ability of the children and their zeal to work hard,” he says. From the first batch of students who wrote the IIT entrance, 18 got through and from then on each year the number kept increasing. From fifth year onward, all the students cleared the coveted exam earning Anand the Super 30 fame sobriquet.

He maintains his calm and self effacing nature as his family stands behind him. His mother cooks and feeds the 30 children while his brother Pranav takes care of everything else. Anand teaches with the help of a small faculty consisting of four more teachers, all equally dedicated andwillingly to go any length to uphold his cause of teaching the poor. His wife Ritu, an alumnus of IIT Roorkee, also pitches in occasionally by taking classes at the Ramanujam Academy started by Anand for children whose parents can pay. For his three hour daily evening class, parents gatecrash every year to register their children for the two-year package costing ₹30,000. Of the 200 children enrolled here, not all can pay the full fee of ₹30,000 for the two-year package. “But if I spot a spark in them, I take them in,” says Anand.

The money earned from this centre funds his Super 30 free coaching residential school and family expenses. Known to refuse monetary assistance, Anand says it will open the doors to allegations if he starts taking donations.“I can’t take the tension,” he says, and adds how anxious he gets moving with two bodyguards provided to him by the State Government following repeated attacks on him.

This setup has its share of troubles. The tuition mafia of Bihar got after him. He has escaped eight attacks on his life so far, the last one in December 2018 when his brother was beaten up. Four years ago Anand was diagnosed with tumour in his brain which has affected his hearing in the right ear. Under treatment at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, Anand refuses to succumb either to fear or challenges.

His old students and many philanthropists have offered to construct a new residential building for his Super 30 children. “I love to teach in the same tin-roofed room where I began my journey 17 years ago,” says Anand, “because I want people to understand that only hard work and will power takes you far and not money, infrastructure or facilities.”