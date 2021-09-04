Sunday Quiz: What has September 5 ever given us?

1. Born on September 5, 1826, John ____ was a businessman who played first-class cricket in England. His greatest feat on-field was taking all 10 wickets in an innings at Lord’s in 1850, and all of them bowled out. The same year he set up a company in his name that brought out an ‘almanack’ a few years later. This has now become the longest running sports annual in history and is commonly referred to as the ‘Bible of Cricket’. What was John’s full name?