Sunday Quiz: What has September 5 ever given us?
Easy like Sunday morning
1. Born on September 5, 1638, this person was known as ‘The Sun King’ and his reign of 72 years is the longest recorded of any monarch of a sovereign country in history. He consolidated a system of absolute monarchy in France, which lasted till the French Revolution. Who was this king who built the Palace of Versailles and was the most famous of the 18 French Kings who shared the name?
1. Born on September 5, 1826, John ____ was a businessman who played first-class cricket in England. His greatest feat on-field was taking all 10 wickets in an innings at Lord’s in 1850, and all of them bowled out. The same year he set up a company in his name that brought out an ‘almanack’ a few years later. This has now become the longest running sports annual in history and is commonly referred to as the ‘Bible of Cricket’. What was John’s full name?
1. Born on September 5, 1872, V. O. Chidambaram Pillai was a Tamil lawyer and freedom fighter. He was a prominent member of the Indian National Congress and along with Subramania Bharathi spoke for the cause of the Madras Presidency. In response to the British monopolising a certain industry, he started the first indigenous company in a particular field which led to him earning the sobriquet ‘The Tamil Helmsman’. What service did he start?
1. Born on September 5, 1888, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was the second President of India and his birthday is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. After India gained independence, he was elected as chairman of the executive board of which international organisation, which actively fights against prejudice and discrimination and for the defence of human rights and the protection of cultural heritage?
1. Born on September 5, 1912, John Cage was an avant-garde American music composer. One of his compositions, As Slow as Possible, was started on September 5, 2001, in a church in Germany. It is the longest-lasting musical performance ever. His piece, 4'33", is said to be influenced by Zen Buddhism. Due to the nature of the piece, it is also known as “four minutes thirty-three seconds of _____”. What word fills in the blank?
1. Born on September 5, 1939, George Lazenby is an Australian actor well known for playing an iconic role in a film that is regarded as the most faithful adaptation in a string of movies based on a series of novels. His movie is the only one to feature the protagonist getting married in a series known for the character’s many short relationships. What role did Lazenby play?
1. Born on September 5, 1946, in Zanzibar (in present day Kenya), this gentleman was renowned for his incredible voice range and song-writing skills. His stage name was one he chose himself from a song he wrote called ‘My Fairy King’. His charismatic stage presence led to his band becoming one of the biggest in the world, with songs that still rule the radio. He refused to record with Michael Jackson because MJ insisted on bringing a llama to the studio. Who was this legendary singer who passed away in 1991?
1. On September 5, 1958, The Huckleberry Hound Show produced by Hanna-Barbera premiered on US TV. One of the characters that debuted was the first ever to become a breakout character on animated television. Named after a baseball star, who was known for his amusing quotes, this character and his sidekick Boo-Boo’s adventures revolve around their antics in trying to steal picnic baskets from campers at Jellystone park. What is the name of this character?
1. On September 5, 1960, this athlete faced three-time European champion Zbigniew Pietrzykowski of Poland for the Olympic light heavyweight boxing gold medal at the Rome Games. At the final bell, the verdict was in favour of the 18-year-old American. Though celebrated around the world, he faced racist comments back home; so in a fit of anger, he threw his gold medal in a river. Who was this legendary athlete, who was re-awarded the gold medal at the 1996 Olympic Games, where he lit the Olympic flame?
1. On September 5, 1977, NASA launched this spacecraft that was designed to study the interstellar space beyond the Sun’s heliosphere. As of 2021, it is the most distant man-made object from Earth, having travelled 22.9 billion km in 44 years. What spacecraft is this which carries a gold-plated audio-visual disc that carries images and sound of Earth for any intelligent life elsewhere in the universe?