Sunday Quiz: What has June 6 ever given us?
1. On June 6, 1822, Canadian Alexis St. Martin was accidentally shot in the stomach with a musket. This left a hole through his side permanently, with a fistula aperture directly into the stomach. U.S. Army surgeon William Beaumont used this unique opportunity to study a poorly understood process. He would tie a food item to a string, lower it into the hole and take it out at timed intervals to study it. What process do we know better thanks to this freak accident?
1. On June 6, 1882, Henry W. Seely patented his invention. This consisted of a stainless steel plate that used resistive heating from an electric current, with a thermostat that switched off the current to maintain a steady temperature. It weighed 6.8 kg and took a long time to heat up. What device did Seely patent that is now available in different sizes and can reach working temperature in seconds?
1. On June 6, 1933, excited patrons in Camden, New Jersey drove into Crescent Boulevard, paid 25 cents per person and became the first people in history to be part of this revolutionary idea. The concept was the brainchild of Richard Hollingshead, whose mother kept complaining that she didn’t like the seats in the local movie theatre. What concept did Hollingshead debut that has now made a resurgence during the pandemic?
1. On June 6, 1942, Lt Cdr Adeline Gray became the first person to successfully use a particular device made of nylon. When she was a kid, she had a habit of jumping from the hayloft using an umbrella, and eventually at the age of 19 she became the first licensed woman in the world to perform this activity. What did Adeline Gray love using that we usually consider a life-saving device?
1. Born on June 6, 1956, this Swedish gentleman was the first player to earn a million dollars as prize money in one season. His streak of winning five consecutive titles on one of the most prestigious courts stood as a record till 2007 when a Swiss player finally matched the feat. Who was this player who, when he retired aged 26, had won 609 matches with a win ratio percentage of 82.74?
1. On June 6, 1962, three musicians decided to record a song together for the first time. Their producer, George Martin, introduced them to a drummer who was born in Madras, and the four recorded the song ‘Besame Mucho’. This drummer, despite being the Best in the band, was later replaced by another person who went on to become a Star. Which band is this?
1. On June 6, 1983, the 13th James Bond Film, Octopussy, starring Roger Moore, premiered in London. The first character to be cast was Vijay, who was Bond’s MI6 ally in India. The character is played by someone who is better known in another field. Onscreen, he drives an auto in an iconic chase sequence and uses a tennis racquet to fend off his attackers. Who played Vijay?
1. On June 6, 1984, this popular video game was first released in the Soviet Union by Alexey Pajitnov. The game usually involves a single player manipulating pieces known as ‘tetrominoes’ on a field. Although it has simple rules, it is known for theoretical complexity as the game progresses. In 1988, the Russian folk tune ‘Korobeiniki’ was added to the game, and became iconic by itself. What game is this that Pajitnov named after the number four and his favourite racquet sport?
1. On June 6, 1999, these two gentlemen bagged their maiden Grand Slam doubles crown, defeating Goran Ivanišević and Jeff Tarango in the final of the French Open. This made them the first Indian pair to achieve this historic win, and they went on to become the first pair to reach four successive Grand Slam finals in one year since 1952. With a total of 16 titles to their name, who are these two players?
1. In 2004, the Government of India declared that languages that met certain requirements could be accorded the status of ‘classical language’. The requirements included a recorded history over 1500-2000 years and a body of ancient literature considered a valuable heritage by generations of speakers. On June 6, the two houses of Parliament, in a joint sitting with President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam presiding, awarded the status for the first time to a Dravidian language whose earliest records can be traced back to 300 BC. Which language was this?