Sunday Quiz: What has June 6 ever given us?

1. On June 6, 1984, this popular video game was first released in the Soviet Union by Alexey Pajitnov. The game usually involves a single player manipulating pieces known as ‘tetrominoes’ on a field. Although it has simple rules, it is known for theoretical complexity as the game progresses. In 1988, the Russian folk tune ‘Korobeiniki’ was added to the game, and became iconic by itself. What game is this that Pajitnov named after the number four and his favourite racquet sport?