Sunday Quiz: What has July 4 ever given us
1. Born on July 4, 1790, George was a Welsh geographer and surveyor who joined the East India Company aged 16. In 1823, he took over as superintendent of the Great Trigonometric Survey. He was responsible for surveying the meridian arc from Kanyakumari to Nepal and giving the Bengali mathematician Radhanath Sikdar an important project. Sikdar discovered something during his work that was eventually named after his boss George. What had Sikdar discovered that dominates the record books, and what was George’s full name?
1. On July 4, 1862, mathematician Charles Dodgson told Alice Liddell, the daughter of a scholar, a story on a family boat trip on the river Isis, a stretch of the Thames that flows through Oxford. The little girl loved the story of her namesake who goes in search of an adventure, and asked Dodgson to write it down as a book. Exactly three years later, the first edition of his book was published, and it became one of the most popular children’s books of all time. What book did he write and under what pseudonym?
1. On July 4, 1884, at a ceremony in Paris, U.S. ambassador Levi Morton accepted a gift on behalf of all Americans from the people of France. The gift was designed by sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi based on an idea he had for the opening of the Suez Canal. With the help of engineer Gustave Eiffel, the gift was built out of copper and shipped to New York. What was this gift?
1. On July 4, 1892, the country of Western Samoa changed something that led to a unique occurrence. For the first and only time in history, that year had 367 days in this country, with two occurrences of Monday, July 4. In December 2011, they moved it in the opposite direction, and lost December 30 in the process. What geographic entity did this country move around?
1. On July 4, 1918, Sultan Mehmed VI ascended the throne, becoming the 36th and last ruler of a vast empire that once covered Southeast Europe, West Asia and North Africa. Founded in 1299, it lasted 623 years till Mehmed was expelled from Istanbul and the monarchy was abolished. What is the name of this empire, which lives on through a piece of furniture used as a short table?
1. On July 4, 1939, Lou Gehrig, one of baseball’s greatest athletes, became the first player to have his number (4) retired at Yankee Stadium. During the ceremony, he made an iconic “luckiest man” speech even though his career was ended by a then undiagnosed disease. This was later found to be amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), an incurable neuromuscular illness that is now named after Gehrig. In 2014, a challenge went viral and raised millions of dollars for research on ASL. What challenge was this that could leave you unable to move, just like ASL?
1. On July 4, 1941 English biologists and chemists Howard Florey and Norman Heatley met for the first time and spoke about an exciting discovery that had been made by accident in 1928. They both believed it had major applications in fighting infections but there was no way to manufacture it. Just 11 days later, they successfully recreated the compound in their lab and started a revolution in medicine. What compound was this for which Florey shared a Nobel with the Scottish scientist who discovered it?
1. On July 4, 1960, the United States of America unfurled its new 50-star flag, honouring the 50th and latest State to be added to the Union. The flag has remained the same ever since. Which State is this, which is the only American State not to have even one straight line in its borders?
1. On July 4 1996, one of the very first free email providers launched its services. Founded by Sabeer Bhatia and Jack Smith, it was a pioneer in giving the user the ability to access an inbox from anywhere in the world. Its name was chosen because it had the letters ‘HTML’ in it, and was also a spark in the field. What email service was this?
1. On July 4, 2015, the U.N.’s cultural arm, Unesco, granted World Heritage Site status to vineyards in a certain area in France, giving them special protection in the future. Unesco declared that the hillsides, houses and cellars in the area bore testament to “a very specialised artisan activity that has become an agro-industrial enterprise”. The name of the area has become synonymous with a drink associated with celebration. What area in northeastern France is this?