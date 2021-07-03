Sunday Quiz: What has July 4 ever given us

1. On July 4, 1862, mathematician Charles Dodgson told Alice Liddell, the daughter of a scholar, a story on a family boat trip on the river Isis, a stretch of the Thames that flows through Oxford. The little girl loved the story of her namesake who goes in search of an adventure, and asked Dodgson to write it down as a book. Exactly three years later, the first edition of his book was published, and it became one of the most popular children’s books of all time. What book did he write and under what pseudonym?