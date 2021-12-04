Sunday Quiz: What has December 5 ever given us?

1. On December 5, 1848, U.S. President James K. Polk confirmed that a certain precious metal had been discovered in California. This led to a sudden influx of 3,00,000 people from other parts of the U.S. and the world coming to California. This led to an invigoration of the economy and fast-tracked California into becoming a state. It also led to genocide, where the Native American population was decimated. The term given to this event became a part of pop culture, featured in many films and now is used as any sudden urge which might not have results. What was the name of this event?