Sunday Quiz: What has December 5 ever given us?
1. On December 5, 1717, English pirate Edward Teach ransacked a merchant ship and kept her captain, Henry Bostock prisoner. On release, Bostock provided the first ever record of this infamous pirate’s appearance, and the source for his name. He reported burning hair and a thick knotted beard. He became the inspiration for many fictional pirates. How better do we know this fearsome pirate?
1. On December 5, 1766, James Christie founded this legendary institution in London when he held his first sale at the Pall Mall. Now with yearly sales of over US$7.4 billion, it is one of the most successful of its kind. In October 2020, they sold a T.rex skeleton for US$31.8 million, setting a new world record. What institution is this?
1. On December 5, 1846, C.F. Schönbein obtained a patent for nitrocellulose, a mild explosive which is used in rockets, printing ink bases, leather finishing, and manufacturing billiard balls. It could be made into a fluffy white powder, which was better than black powder as a projectile. Owing to its use in artillery and its appearance by what name was it commonly referred to?
1. On December 5, 1848, U.S. President James K. Polk confirmed that a certain precious metal had been discovered in California. This led to a sudden influx of 3,00,000 people from other parts of the U.S. and the world coming to California. This led to an invigoration of the economy and fast-tracked California into becoming a state. It also led to genocide, where the Native American population was decimated. The term given to this event became a part of pop culture, featured in many films and now is used as any sudden urge which might not have results. What was the name of this event?
1. On December 5, 1854, Aaron Allen, a theater owner in Boston patented his concept of a then special chair. This allowed him to use precious space efficiently and remove the aisles between rows. His design has remained practically unchanged for more than a hundred years, and till today is one of the most sought-after chair designs. What had he designed which you would see in theaters today?
1. On December 5, 1876, Daniel Stillson patented the first practical version of a plumbing tool which could be adjusted as per requirement. It had hardened serrated teeth on its jaws which bite into the softer metal of the round pipe and provide the grip needed to turn a pipe. There are two names for the tool, one referring to the fact it is used on a pipe and the other refers to an animal, which is supposedly the misspelling of an earlier inventor called Charles Moncky. How do we know this important tool?
1. On December 5, 1892, Almon Strowger, an undertaker in Kansas obtained a patent that revolutionised the telecom industry. One day he noticed his work had dropped off considerably, and a new undertaker in town. He discovered that the telephone operator was married to the new undertaker. When anyone called for Strowger’s business, she would direct them to her husband. So he invented a machine which allowed callers to contact one another directly, without the need of a human intermediary making sure that never again would an operator misdirect people. What had the undertaker invented?
1. December 5, 1952, is the date on which a particular infamous weather event started in London. A cold night combined with the rampant air pollution and brought the great city to a standstill for four days during which according to the Ministry of Health report, an estimated 4,000 people died. The name given to this weather phenomenon was a portmanteau of two words, one the byproduct of rapid industrialisation and the other because of water vapour condensation. What was this event?
1. On December 5, 1958, this service was inaugurated in the U.K. by Queen Elizabeth II when she spoke to Lord Provost in a call from Bristol to Edinburgh. This was the first time a long-distance call could be made without requiring switchboard operators. Nowadays the term is not used as the distinction between local and such long distance calls are no longer relevant, but the acronym of the term is found in many shops where the service was once performed. What is the service and what is the acronym which could also be mistaken for an unfortunate medical situation?
1. Born on December 5, 1901, this American director, producer, and screenwriter, co-founded a company which is now valued at a worth of $93 billion and makes about $1,110 per second. His work went on to revolutionise the movie industry, the theme park industry and Children’s entertainment industry. He holds the record for the most individual Oscar wins (22) and nominations (59), and even uniquely was awarded seven Oscar awards which are smaller than normal. Who is this person whose name has become iconic in pop culture?