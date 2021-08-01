Sunday quiz: What has August 1 ever given us?

1. On August 1, 1936, the Olympics opened in Berlin with a ceremony presided over by Adolf Hitler. These games were the first to be televised, with radio broadcasts reaching 41 countries. Leni Riefenstahl, who filmed the games, pioneered many of the techniques now common in the filming of sports. A certain event introduced at these Olympics went on to become a modern tradition, and this followed the reintroduction of the Olympic flame at the 1928 games. What event is this, which took 499 days and was the first to be powered by hydrogen?