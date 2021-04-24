Sunday Quiz: What has April 25 ever given us?
Sunday Quiz: What has April 25 ever given us?
Sunday Quiz: What has April 25 ever given us?
1. Published on April 25, 1507 , Universalis Cosmographia was a world map by German cartographer Martin Waldseemüller. He based it on the projection by Ptolemy and the discoveries of Columbus, Amerigo Vespucci and others. Waldseemüller was one of the first to depict the water body that would later on be recognised as the Pacific Ocean, but he was the first to use the name of a particular continent. Which continent is referred to by name for the first time in the Waldseemüller map?
1. Born on April 25, 1599, Oliver Cromwell was a political and military leader who as a subordinate commander and later commander-in-chief led successful efforts to remove the monarchy in his country. He oversaw two wars in which more than 1,80,000 people lost their lives — the bloodiest war in that country’s history . He later ruled for five years as Lord Protector. A Parliament met on April 25 25, 1660, two years after Cromwell’s death, and on May 8 voted to restore the monarchy. By what name are these two wars known?
1. On April 25, 1719, Daniel, an English trader and journalist, published his novel, which is widely regarded as the very first English novel and one of the most translated titles. He went on to write more than 300 works, but none matched this book in popularity. The book, though fictional, is based on the true story of a Scottish castaway called Alexander Selkirk who lived on an island on the Pacific for four years. What book is this and what is Daniel’s full name?
1. On April 25, 1886, this gentleman opened his practice at Rathausstrasse 7, Vienna. Initially planning to study law, he chose medical school, where he studied eels and then compared human brains to those of frogs. He eventually took an interest in neuropathology and started specialising in ‘nervous disorders’. He pioneered a clinical method for treating psychopathology through dialogue with the patient. Who was this path-breaking gentleman?
1. Born on April 25, 1927, Albert Uderzo was a French scriptwriter who along with his colleague at World Press, René Goscinny, created one of the most popular comic books of all time. Known for their humorous and pun-filled take on the history of battles between the Gauls and Romans, the comics have become a landmark series in popular culture. What is the name of this series, named after its main character?
1. Born on April 25, 1937, this Italian electrical engineer is renowned for his Nobel Prize-winning work on wireless telegraphy. His father was a rich nobleman in Italy and his mother was the granddaughter of famous whiskey distiller John Jameson. He was obsessed with the idea of transmitting messages without wires, and eventually built a system in his house with which he could wirelessly ring a bell in his mother’s room. Who was this inventor whose name the Wireless Telegraph & Signal Company took on?
1. On April 25, 1954, Bell Labs announced that they had created the first practical version of what is now a very widely found technology. Daryl Chapin, an engineer who had been working on magnetic materials, wanted to develop a source of power for telephones in remote, humid locations. Working with a chemist and a physicist, he used silicon with gallium impurities dipped in lithium, shone a light on it and it showed a current flow. What had they invented?
1. On April 25, 1990, this telescope was put into action by NASA. It is not the largest or most versatile but has proved to be the most iconic and popular telescope with the general public. Named after an astronomer who established the field of extragalactic astronomy, the telescope was responsible for determining the rate of expansion of the universe. What is the name of this telescope?
1. April 25 is observed by the WHO as a day to provide education and understanding of a disease that affects more than 200 million people globally every year. Deaths in India have reduced from 35,000 to 9000 per year, but the disease is still a threat. What is this disease spread by the female anopheles mosquito?
1. April 25 is celebrated by researchers worldwide to mark the publication of an article in the journal Nature (Nature 171: 737-738 (1953)) about the nature of a certain molecule. The last line is said to be the most understated sentence in the history of biotechnology: “It has not escaped our notice that the specific pairing we have postulated immediately suggests a possible copying mechanism for the genetic material.” What is this molecule?