Sunday Quiz: What has April 25 ever given us?

1. Published on April 25, 1507 , Universalis Cosmographia was a world map by German cartographer Martin Waldseemüller. He based it on the projection by Ptolemy and the discoveries of Columbus, Amerigo Vespucci and others. Waldseemüller was one of the first to depict the water body that would later on be recognised as the Pacific Ocean, but he was the first to use the name of a particular continent. Which continent is referred to by name for the first time in the Waldseemüller map?