HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on scientific names
Premium

God does not play dice with the universe: Albert Einstein

May 19, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on scientific names
English fossil collector Mary Anning with her black-and-white terrier Tray, her constant companion when she went collecting. Her findings contributed to scientific thinking on prehistoric life.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 10 | Born on May 21 in 1799, Mary Anning was a pioneering English paleontologist who regularly risked her life to collect fossils. From age 12, she discovered complete fossils and sold them on the beach. As a woman she was not given credit in the scientific circles but later had many species named after her. She also became famous due to a certain tongue twister about her. Which commonly used phrase is this?
Answer : She sells seashells by the seashore.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / Woman, uninterrupted / people / The Hindu Quizzes / science (general) / science (general) / nature and wildlife / animal / history / History's heroes / history / geography / human science / human interest

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.