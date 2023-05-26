Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

May 26, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

1. On this day in 585 BC, Greek philosopher Thales predicted the occurrence of a then what was considered a super-natural phenomenon. It interrupted a long running war between the Lydians and the Medes, both of them thinking it to be an omen and hence calling for a truce. This is the earliest historical event whose date is known with precision to the day. What happened, which Isaac Asimov heralded as “the birth of science”?

2. Born this day in 1858, Carl Richard Nyberg was a Swedish mechanical engineer who started life as an assistant to a jeweller. While working he used a wick oil lamp with a mouth-blow tube alongside the flame as a tool. This inspired him to create a better version, which made it easier to cut and weld metal more precisely by focusing a high temperature on a small point. What did Nyberg invent which is in use till date?

3. On this day in 1889, two brothers Édouard and André incorporated their company named after the family. Earlier, while running a farm implement business, they both had helped a cyclist whose pneumatic tyre needed to be repaired. While repairing it the brothers wondered if they could invent a tyre that need not be stuck to the rim. This led to a patent which started what company?

4. Born this day in 1908, this English journalist who also worked for Britain’s Naval Intelligence Division is known worldwide for a character he created. A keen birdwatcher, he saw his book Birds of the West Indies and saw the name of the author, an American ornithologist, as being very masculine. Taking it on as his main character, he wrote a series of novels that eventually started a multi-billion dollar franchise. What was the name of the author, and who was the birder?

5. Born this day in 1923, this Indian actor and director was also the 10th Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Having starred in over 300 Telugu films he was well known for his portrayal of Krishna, Shiva and Rama. He founded the Telugu Desam Party with which he served three terms as Chief Minister. Who was this legend fondly known by his initials?

6. On this day in 1936, an English engineer submitted his paper ‘On Computable Numbers for publication’. A mathematical description of what he called a universal machine which, in principle, could solve any mathematical problem that could be presented to it in symbolic form. This formed the basis of modern computing. Who is this person rightfully known as the ‘Father of theoretical computer science’?

7. On this day in 1937, the German Labour Front established this automobile manufacturer to manufacture the ‘people’s car’, which could be afforded by every German family. With designs by Ferdinand Porsche, it eventually produced ‘The Beetle’, one of the most influential cars ever made. Which company is this that now operates worldwide?

8. On this day in 1937, this iconic bridge in San Francisco opened to vehicular traffic. Initially it was meant to be painted with yellow and white stripes, but the distinctive orange that had been painted to keep the metal from rusting was more visible in the fog. Which bridge is this, which on a windy day sings the notes F,G, A and B?

9. On this day in 1953, following numerous failed attempts by others, these two gentlemen became the first climbers to surmount the highest mountain in the world. After 16 days of climbing, they stood atop 29,032 feet, spent 15 minutes, and then a few more days coming down. Who were these two explorers?

10. On this day in 1972, a group of men known as the White House “plumbers” first broke in at the Democratic National Headquarters and installed listening devices. On its discovery, it became a major political scandal in the United States and led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. What was the name of the complex in Washington, D.C., where this happened, a name which has now become synonymous with scandals?

Answers

1. A solar eclipse

2. Blowtorch

3. Michelin

4. James Bond, Ian Fleming

5. NT Rama Rao (NTR)

6. Alan Turing

7. Volkswagen

8. Golden Gate Bridge

9. Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay

10. Watergate

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley