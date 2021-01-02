Sunday quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. Born on January 3, 1969, this gentleman is considered one of the greatest in his sport, one of the few who is known even to those who don’t follow the sport. His brilliance was evident from a young age when at six years old he won a karting championship. He went on to win seven world championships. His greatest contribution has been to a team known for its vivid red colour, hence earning him the title ‘Red Baron’. Who is this legendary sportsman the world is waiting to hear good news from?