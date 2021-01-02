Sunday quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
Sunday quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
‘Many people look forward to the New Year for a new start on old habits’
Sunday quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
1/10
1. Born on January 3, 1760 in Panchalankurichi, Tamil Nadu, this patriot was the 47th of his dynasty. He ruled the state with great ability and was a patron of the arts. The British waged a bloody battle against him and he was captured finally and put to a one-sided trial. When he was commanded to request a pardon he said, “Do what you want to do, you cowards.” Who was this brave king?
1. Born on January 3, 1831, this lady is hailed as one of India’s first modern feminists. After being married off at the age of nine, she went on to fight social evils such as child marriage, the caste system and sati. She and her husband opened 18 girls-only schools, which were among the first in the country. She was also a philosopher and poet and a compassionate social reformer. Who was this all-around amazing lady?
1. Born on January 3, 1892, this linguist and expert on Old English and Old Norse literature was a professor at Oxford University. He was supposed to take only 36 lectures per year but took up to 136. He went to parties dressed as a polar bear, and was known to hand shopkeepers his false teeth as payment. His love for languages and history cemented his creation as one of the most enduring fantasy universes. Who was this professor whose books have been turned into multiple Oscar-winning movies?
1. Born on January 3, 1926, Sir George Martin was an English composer and music producer who for more than 60 years was responsible for shaping the sound of British and consequently world music. For his extensive collaboration with a certain iconic band he was honoured by being called ‘The Fifth’ person in the band. Which band did Sir George Martin do extensive work with?
1. Born on January 3, 1929, Sergio Leone was an influential Italian film director known and loved for a certain genre of movies known as ‘Spaghetti Westerns’ that he made in the 1960s. Although a typical example of this movie will have an Italian cast and crew, the most famous actor in these was an American. Who was this actor who, thanks to Leone, became known globally as the ‘Man with No Name’?
1. Born on January 3, 1937, Glen A. Larson was an American television producer who created many iconic TV series that were globally famous in the 1980s. Some of his biggest hits were Battlestar Galatica, Magnum P.I., The Fall Guy, Automan and Manimal. The series he was known best for in India centered round KITT, a self-aware car with artificial intelligence that helped its driver fight crime. What was the name of this action-packed series that had a catchy theme tune?
1. Born on January 3, 1946, John Paul Jones started learning the piano from his father. In school he picked up the bass guitar and nearly joined the legendary instrumental band The Shadows when he was 16. He went on to become a founding member, bassist and keyboardist for one of the greatest rock-and-roll bands ever. What band is this whose song about a lady interested in buying a means to get to the afterlife is often voted the greatest rock song of all time?
1. Born on January 3, 1969, this gentleman is considered one of the greatest in his sport, one of the few who is known even to those who don’t follow the sport. His brilliance was evident from a young age when at six years old he won a karting championship. He went on to win seven world championships. His greatest contribution has been to a team known for its vivid red colour, hence earning him the title ‘Red Baron’. Who is this legendary sportsman the world is waiting to hear good news from?
1. Born on January 3, 1975, Thomas Bangalter is a French musician who, along with his working partner Guy-Manuel, is one of the most well known and commercially successful DJs of all time. They named their band after a negative review but went on to win multiple Grammy awards and become one of the best-selling bands of all time. Known for their mysterious attire where they refuse to take off their helmets in public, what is the name of Bangalter’s band?
1. Born on January 3, 2003, this girl’s middle name is ‘Tintin’. When she was a kid she managed to convince her parents to follow an eco-friendly lifestyle. At the age of 15 she started spending her school time outside the Swedish parliament holding a sign that said ‘Skolstrejk för klimatet’ (School strike for climate). This soon caught on with many students and eventually became a world-wide movement. She has been named one of the most influential people on the planet. Who is this girl who is the youngest Time person of the year?