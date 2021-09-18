Sunday quiz: New Zealand's firsts

1. The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) came into existence in 1923 and has since taken part in many United Nations peacekeeping missions. The official flag of the RNZAF which appears on aircraft is a black circle around a certain bird from the genus Apteryx which is endemic to New Zealand. They are quite unique as they lay the largest eggs in proportion to body weight and have hair-like feathers which almost makes them mammalian in appearance. What animal is this whose other more well-known feature is negated by the RNZAF?