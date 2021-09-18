Sunday quiz: New Zealand's firsts
Sunday quiz: New Zealand's firsts
Easy like Sunday morning
Sunday quiz: New Zealand's firsts
1/10
1. On September 19, 1893, the governor of New Zealand signed a new Electoral Act into law which saw New Zealand become the first self-governing country in the world to have this landmark decision in effect. Even countries such as England and the United States brought in this landmark change only after World War I. The same year Elizabeth Yates became Mayor of Onehunga, the first time such a post had been held by a woman anywhere in the British Empire. What was New Zealand the first to do?
1. This lady at one time worked in a soup kitchen in New York, serving food to the poor and homeless and later was a DJ, performing sets in Auckland. She worked for two-and-a-half years in the cabinet office of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Eventually she became the world’s youngest female head of government at age 37 and then became the world’s second elected head of government to give birth while in office. Who is this lady who has been lauded for her efforts in ensuring her country’s safety during the pandemic?
1. Owing to their remoteness, the islands of New Zealand were the last large habitable lands to be settled in by humans. Between about 1280 and 1350, Polynesians began to settle in the islands and currently there are just 4.8 million New Zealanders living scattered across 268,021 sq. km. The New Zealanders though are outnumbered by a certain animal which was the basis of the country’s most important industry for 130 years. What animal is this of which 26 million ‘carpet’ the countryside?
1. The world’s first operation of a certain extreme sport was off the Kawarau Bridge in Queenstown in 1988. You had to pay 75$ to take part and the experience which could lengthen up to 43 metres usually ended in a few adrenaline-filled seconds. What sport is this which New Zealand has many locations, for which basically hangs around an elastic rope?
1. Rotomairewhenua is a sacred lake in Nelson Lakes National Park, in the northern reaches of New Zealand’s mountain ranges. It is renowned for a particular quality of its water that comes about, thanks to underground passages through which the water travels. The lake has a record of 260 feet, beating the previous record of a spring, which is also in New Zealand that is 207 ft. What do these distances indicate that also reveals water’s natural blue-violet colour?
1. In 1990, New Zealand became the first country in the modern world to officially appoint a person to a post. Currently held by Ian Brackenbury Channell, the person’s job profile is described as educator, comedian, magician and politician, for which the government pays him an annual salary of about ₹8 Lakh. What post does he hold which should remind you of Gandalf and Dumbledore?
1. Pelorus Jack was a particular animal legendary in New Zealand because of his habit of meeting and escorting ships through a stretch of water in Cook Strait. For 24 years, between 1888 and 1912, he would help guide ships through the dangerous channel. About 13 feet long and grey in colour, he has been identified from photographs as the species Grampus griseus, which is currently a highly endangered species. What animal was Jack, who was very helpful and intelligent?
1. The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) came into existence in 1923 and has since taken part in many United Nations peacekeeping missions. The official flag of the RNZAF which appears on aircraft is a black circle around a certain bird from the genus Apteryx which is endemic to New Zealand. They are quite unique as they lay the largest eggs in proportion to body weight and have hair-like feathers which almost makes them mammalian in appearance. What animal is this whose other more well-known feature is negated by the RNZAF?
1. New Zealand has three official languages. English is the predominant language and a de facto official language, and the second is the Māori language of the indigenous Māori people. Since 2006, a third language was added which is used by 0.5% of the population. What language is this which makes the nation inclusive in nature?
1. The most consistently successful sports team of the past century is the New Zealand All Blacks. Since 1903, the All Blacks have had a 77% winning record and is the only international men’s side to have secured more wins than losses against every opponent. Since the introduction of the World Rankings in 2003, they have held the number-one ranking longer than all other teams combined. Their presence is even more intimidating during the characteristic ‘Haka’ they perform before a match. In what sport are the New Zealand All Blacks so dominant?