Sunday Quiz: What has July 18 ever given us?

1. Born on July 18, 1848, this gentleman was a qualified doctor who once treated a would-be burglar who injured himself while breaking into his house, free of charge, and then refused to hand him over to the police, as that would have been a breach of medical ethics. He scored nearly 55,000 runs in first-class matches and took more than 2,800 wickets. The name of his biography by Richard Tomlinson aptly shares its name with a popular church hymn and is also a fitting description of the man himself. Who was this gentleman and what is the name of the book?