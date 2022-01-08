Sunday quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
1. On January 9, 1960, President of Egypt Gamal Abdel Nasser opened the construction on Aswan Dam by detonating 10 tonnes of dynamite on river Nile. Since this dam would deluge a valley, which was home to the Abu Simbel temples, an international organisation launched a campaign that resulted in the Abu Simbel and Philae temples being taken apart, moved to a higher location, and put back together piece by piece. The success of this effort led to the campaign becoming a global movement to safeguard cultural heritage. What campaign is this that protects 40 such sites in India?
1. The Three Gorges Hydroelectric dam retains an amount of water with a surface area of 1,036 sq. km., extending 600 km upstream. The water weighs more than 39 trillion kg, now raised 175 m above sea level. A shift in a mass of that size impacts the rotation of the Earth due to a phenomenon known as ‘the moment of inertia’, and thus slows its rotation. NASA says the shift of such a mass will increase the length of day by about 0.06 microseconds, and shift the pole position by about two centimetres. In which country, and across which river is this massive dam?
1. The Qattinah Barrage or Lake Homs Dam located in Syria, was constructed during the reign of the Egyptian Pharaoh, Sethi, between 1319-1304 BC. The 2 km long masonry gravity dam impounds Orontes river and creates Lake Homs, which holds 200 million cubic metres and supplies water to the city of Homs through canals to this day. What record does this dam hold?
1. The Kallanai dam was constructed by King Karikala Chola of the Chola Dynasty in the 2nd century AD. Also known as Grand Anicut, it is the fourth oldest still functional dam in the world and provides water for the irrigation of one million acres of land along the Delta region. The river on which it is built splits in two just 30 km upstream where Srirangam is found. Downstream from the dam, the river splits into four streams. Which river is this on which the Kallanai dam is built?
1. Arch Dams consist of a curved arch supported by the walls of the canyon in which they are built. It is designed so that the force of the water presses against the arch, causing the arch to straighten slightly, and strengthening the structure as it pushes into its foundation. One of the earliest of these is the Kebar Dam in Iran which is 26m tall and built in 1300 AD. Which empire, which was the largest contiguous land empire in history, built this engineering marvel during the peak of its powers?
1. The Boulder Dam in Arizona, when built in 1936, was both the world’s largest concrete structure and largest hydroelectric power station. It is 726 feet tall, has a base 660 feet thick and was built to last 2,000 years. The concrete in it will not even be fully cured for another 500 years. Constructed during the Great Depression it was later named after the President who passed the bill for it in Congress. What is the name of this massive dam you would have seen in many movies?
1. The Jinping-I Dam is a arch dam on Yalong river in Sichuan, China. It powers a hydroelectric station that produces 18 TW·h (billion kW·h) annually. The reason it produces such a high amount of power is because of the elevation drop of 310m. What record does this dam hold?
1. The Contra Dam in Switzerland is a slender concrete arch dam standing at a height of 722 feet. It has a slender design that reduced construction costs. Located in the beautiful Val Verzasca valley, it has become a huge tourist attraction after a stuntman did a bungee jump in 1995. This stunt, voted the ‘best movie stunt of all time’, was part of the debut of Pierce Brosnan as James Bond. Which movie is this, now used to refer to this dam as well?
1. The Gordon Dam is an arch dam located in southwest Tasmania in Australia, with an amazing feature that allows it to resist large hydraulic pressures coming from the 12,359,040 megalitres of water in Lake Gordon, the largest lake in Australia. The dam generates 13% of all electricity in Tasmania, thanks to an underground power station. Technically known as a ‘double curvature’, what is special about this arch dam?
1. The Tarbela Dam is an amazing piece of engineering as it is the largest earth-filled dam in the world. The main dam wall stretches almost 9000 ft and stands 486 ft high. The reservoir formed has a surface area of 250 square kilometres. The dam was designed to use water from a certain river as a means of flood control and generation of hydroelectric power. Located in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which river does this massive dam span?