Sunday quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. Arch Dams consist of a curved arch supported by the walls of the canyon in which they are built. It is designed so that the force of the water presses against the arch, causing the arch to straighten slightly, and strengthening the structure as it pushes into its foundation. One of the earliest of these is the Kebar Dam in Iran which is 26m tall and built in 1300 AD. Which empire, which was the largest contiguous land empire in history, built this engineering marvel during the peak of its powers?