Sunday quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
What has February 6 ever given us?
1. February 6, 60 AD, is the earliest date in human history for which we know for certain what day of the week it was. We know this because of a piece of graffiti in a city in Italy. It identifies this day as ‘a dies Solis’ (Sunday), by a system, that corresponds to modern day Wednesday after adjusting calendars. The reason this early record was clearly preserved was because of a tragic event that happened 19 years later that preserved the graffiti in thick ash and pumice. In which city would you find this historical record?
1. On February 6, 1685, James II of England and VII of Scotland was proclaimed King upon the death of his brother Charles II. He had proved to be an able administrator through his actions during the Great Fire of 1666. He championed the role of the municipal corporation in its efforts, and in 1687 issued a Royal Charter to start the first ever corporation outside London. In which city did King James II launch the second oldest civic body in the world?
1. Born on February 6, 1726, Patrick Russell was a Scottish surgeon and zoologist who is considered the ‘Father of Indian Ophiology’. In 1785, he became the Naturalist to the East India Company in Madras. During his time he identified a snake known to the locals as ‘katuka retula poda’, which Europeans didn’t know about but was only second to the cobra in lethality. Eventually this, which is one of the Big Four snakes in India, was named after him. What species of snake, also known as ‘kannadi viriyan’ in Tamil, is this?
1. Born on February 6, 1834, Edwin Klebs was a German-Swiss pioneering microbiologist. He discovered a bacterium, then called ‘Klebs-Loeffler Bacterium’, which caused an infectious disease that has been described since 5 BC. Thanks to Klebs’ work, we eventually had a vaccine for the disease that is often given along with those for pertussis and tetanus as a formula known as ‘DTP’. Klebs discovered the reason for which disease?
1. Born on February 6, 1913, Mary Leakey was an English-Kenyan archaeologist and anthropologist who discovered 15 new species of animal and named a new genus. She also excavated many fossils of ape-like creatures that were ancestors of humans. In 1976, she and her team discovered a trail of footprints fossilised in volcanic ash, which were more than 3.75 million years old. Known as the ‘Laetoli hominim footprints’ at that time, these were the earliest example of what important human feature?
1. On February 6, 1935, this now very popular board game went on sale for the first time. The game was designed based on ‘The Landlord’s Game’ created by Lizzie Magie to demonstrate how an economy that rewards wealth creation is better than one where a business is the only supplier of a product or service. The game as we now know has numerous variations and is a rare game in which a player can go to jail. What game is this that many families have played together?
1. On February 6 this singer-songwriter attained global fame for his characteristic style of music and song writing. Skillfully fusing elements of reggae, ska and rock, his songs, which also had a sense of spirituality, spread the world over and popularised the concept of ‘Rastafarianism’. Who was this iconic musician whose pictures can be seen on t-shirts of youth till this day?
1. On February 6, 1952, Elizabeth II was in a tree house in Kenya when she learnt about the death of her father George VI, following which she became Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. On this day, one of her guests, a famous hunter, wrote in the visitor’s book — ‘For the first time in the history of the world, a young girl climbed into a tree one day a Princess and after having what she described as her most thrilling experience she climbed down from the tree next day a Queen’. Who was this guest who rose to fame hunting man-eating tigers in Uttar Pradesh?
1. On February 6, 1959, electrical engineer Jack Kilby of Texas Instruments filed the first patent for an invention that he had come up with. Since he was a new employee, he couldn’t take a summer vacation so he spent the time working on a computer related problem called ‘tyranny of numbers’. His solution earned him a Nobel Prize in Physics and led to a revolution in the world of electronics, as now circuits could be smaller and inexpensive. What now ubiquitous entity did he invent?
1. On February 6, 1988, this sporting legend made one of his signature moves from the free throw line during an NBA slam dunk contest. His move, which saw him flying through the air, earned him a title, and a logo which has since become one of the most recognisable and valuable symbols in sports. Known as ‘Jumpman’, this logo is based on which legendary sportsperson?