Sunday quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. On February 6, 1952, Elizabeth II was in a tree house in Kenya when she learnt about the death of her father George VI, following which she became Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. On this day, one of her guests, a famous hunter, wrote in the visitor’s book — ‘For the first time in the history of the world, a young girl climbed into a tree one day a Princess and after having what she described as her most thrilling experience she climbed down from the tree next day a Queen’. Who was this guest who rose to fame hunting man-eating tigers in Uttar Pradesh?