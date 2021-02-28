Sunday quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. February 28 is celebrated as National Science Day in India to mark the discovery of a phenomenon by one of the country’s greatest scientific minds. This person, with his student K.S. Krishnan, studied an effect he had observed while on a ship in 1928. Using a small telescope and a prism, he realised that water molecules could scatter light just as air molecules could, which implied there was inelastic scattering of photons by matter. The effect was named after him and he became the first Asian to win a Nobel Prize in any science. Who was this scientist?