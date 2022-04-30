Sunday Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning

Berty Ashley April 30, 2022 17:00 IST

Be like a postage stamp. Stick to one thing until you get there: Josh Billings

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

1. On May 1, 1840, this country issued Penny Black, the first official adhesive postage stamp. Till then, postal rates were complex and caused much confusion: the recipient had to pay for postage based on the distance covered. With Penny Black one could send anything weighing up to 14 gm for just a penny. Since this was the first stamp, it did not have the name of the issuing country, and this tradition remains to date. Which country is this? Answer : The United Kingdom 2. The British Guiana 1c stamp is printed in black on magenta paper, and features a sailing ship and has the colony's Latin motto at the centre. It was issued in what is now Guyana. In June 2021, one such stamp was auctioned for $8,307,000 and is now on display inside a special zero-oxygen frame. What is special about this stamp? Answer : Rarest stamp in the world (only one known to exist) 3. The U.S. Postal Service released some spectacular stamps at the World Stamp Expo 2000. One of them was their first ever circular stamp, which showed a faint representation of North America against a starry sky. It was the first complete stamp to use a certain technique, which, till then, was only a small security feature. What was special about this stamp, which made a 2D image look 3D? Answer : The entire stamp was a hologram 4. The kingdom of Tonga is an island nation in the Pacific Ocean, and was one of the first countries to issue self-adhesive stamps. In the late 1960s the country released a series of stamps in a peculiar shape. This was a tribute to the staple food of the Tongan people, a fruit. Every part of the plant is used: its large leaves are used as plates or to wrap parcels. The stamp is designed in the iconic shape of which fruit?? Answer : Banana 5. In 2013, this country issued stamps that smelt and tasted of chocolate. The stamps showed various vivid chocolate images and when lightly scratched, released the distinct fragrance of cocoa. Even the glue of the self-adhesive is made from a cocoa product. Which country is this whose name has become synonymous with fine chocolate? Answer : Belgium 6. In 1972, this country issued a set of seven stamps, which were actually vinyl records. They could be played on a standard record player. You could also peel off the backing paper and use it as a regular stamp. These stamps played either folk songs or their national anthem. If the language you heard was Dzongkha, which country produced these wonderful stamps? Answer : Bhutan 7. Since the Victorian era, Great Britain only featured royals on their stamps. The very first non-royal to be featured on a U.K. stamp was in 1964. This was done to celebrate his 400th anniversary as one of the most celebrated Englishmen in history. Eventually, more tributes were paid to him on stamps, including the most popular one that featured someone holding a skull in their hand. Who was this popular person? Answer : William Shakespeare 8. This particular country is known for its innovative stamp designs that philatelists love to collect. Some of the more eclectic designs have involved porcelain stamps with a rose on them, leather Lederhosen stamps, glass stamps and one that had six swarovski crystals in it. Two of the most sought after stamps are embroidered: one in the shape of a local outfit called a 'Dirndl', and the second in the shape of a blue Edelweiss flower. Which country is this? Answer : Austria 9. In 1851, the province of Canada issued its first postage stamp. Designed by Sir Sandford Fleming, it was black and white and showed a beaver standing in water. Costing three pence, it featured a now-common theme represented on a stamp. The first instance the theme was used in an Indian stamp was in 1962: it showed a scene from either Kaziranga or Jaladapara sanctuaries. What distinction did the Canadian stamp have, and what was featured on the Indian stamp? Answer : Features an animal in the wild, a one-horned rhinoceros 10. In philately, a certain term is used to refer to stamps that look like a postage stamp but are not issued for postal purposes. These are usually commemorative stickers, stamps issued by non-recognised countries, charity labels and decorative items. Stamp collectors consider these inferior to postage stamps even though they are beautifully designed. This led to the name that refers to a fairytale character who was treated as such by her step-sisters. By what name are these stamps known as? Answer : Cinderella stamps



