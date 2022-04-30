Society

Sunday Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Be like a postage stamp. Stick to one thing until you get there: Josh Billings

1. On May 1, 1840, this country issued Penny Black, the first official adhesive postage stamp. Till then, postal rates were complex and caused much confusion: the recipient had to pay for postage based on the distance covered. With Penny Black one could send anything weighing up to 14 gm for just a penny. Since this was the first stamp, it did not have the name of the issuing country, and this tradition remains to date. Which country is this?

Answer :

The United Kingdom

