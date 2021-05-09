Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. In 1951, Hugh Beaver, the managing director of a popular brewery, raised a question to his friends while out on a hunt. He wanted to know which was the fastest bird in Europe — whether it was the peregrine falcon or the golden plover. He wasn’t able to answer the question, but this discussion led to the production and publication of one of the most popular series of books. What is this book that he named after his brewery and which sought to answer such questions?