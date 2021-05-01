Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. Born on May 2, 1972, this person is one of the most successful athletes in his sport and is also one of the few who have managed to make it big in Hollywood. Initially calling himself DJ, he was an American football player. He followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, who were all professional wrestlers. His more popular nickname started as a tribute to his dad — Rocky Johnson. Who is this athlete who is now one of the highest-paid actors in cinema?