Titles are but nicknames, and every nickname is a title: Thomas Paine
Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
1. Born on May 2, 1972, this person is one of the most successful athletes in his sport and is also one of the few who have managed to make it big in Hollywood. Initially calling himself DJ, he was an American football player. He followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, who were all professional wrestlers. His more popular nickname started as a tribute to his dad — Rocky Johnson. Who is this athlete who is now one of the highest-paid actors in cinema?
1. This person was born with the surname ‘Singh’ in 1905 and loved wrestling before he joined the army. Eventually he became a player of a field sport in which he led the country to three Olympic gold medals. He got his nickname from his habit of practising mostly at night when the light of the moon was the only source of illumination. Who is this person whose birthday is celebrated as National Sports Day?
1. Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa is one of the greatest Kannada poets and was the first writer from Karnataka to be bestowed the Jnanpith award. He was also a playwright and novelist, and penned the Karnataka State Anthem. Honoured with the title ‘Rashtrakavi’, he is more lovingly known by his nickname, which is an abbreviation of his full name in Kannada. How better do we know this gentleman?
1. ‘The Gooners’ is the nickname given to fans of a professional football team that completed the 20th century with the highest average league position. It’s a reference to the nickname of the team, which came about because the team was formed by a group of workers in an armament factory. Which football team is this?
1. This person was born Marshall Bruce Mathers III and is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Widely credited for breaking racial barriers in his genre of music, which is predominantly Afro-American, he became the first ever artist in his genre to win an Oscar in 2002. The nickname by which he is known is an evolution of his childhood nickname ‘M&M’. Who is this artist whose fans are known as ‘Stans’?
1. Earvin Johnson is a basketball player who is widely regarded as the best point guard of all time. His time with the LA Lakers is considered by many to be one of the greatest contributions to the sport. He was given his nickname by a sports writer when in a high school game he recorded 36 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists. What nickname was given to Earvin because of his supposedly supernatural ability to score baskets?
1. Eldrick Tont is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of his sport. He was ranked number one for 683 weeks, including two runs of 264 and 281 consecutive weeks. He got his nickname from his father Earl Dennison Woods, who wanted to honour his friend, a Vietnamese colonel named after a jungle cat. The nickname and family name together gave this athlete a dominating name in his field. How better do we know Eldrick?
1. Saul Hudson is an American musician who is the lead guitarist of one of the hard rock bands from the 90s. His mixed heritage of Black American and English parents, who were both heavily into the music scene, introduced him to rock and roll at a very early age. He got his nickname because as a kid he was ‘always in a hurry, zipping around’ and not anything to do with knives. Who is this artist whose trademark long hair, glasses and hat is a staple at every Guns N’ Roses concert?
1. Joseph Vissarionovich Djugashvili was a Georgian communist revolutionary whose ruthlessness eventually led to him becoming the ruler of the Soviet Union. His reign is very controversial as he was a dictator and oversaw a totalitarian government whose direct actions led to the death of close to a million people. His nickname is derived from the Russian word for ‘Steel’, and can be translated as ‘Man of Steel’. How better do we know this leader?
1. Ernesto was an Argentine revolutionary, who was a major figure of the Cuban Revolution. One particular picture of him, taken by Alberto Korda, has become a ubiquitous symbol of revolution and rebellion in popular culture. His nickname is actually an interjection in Spanish that is used like ‘hey!’ or ‘buddy!’. His frequent use of this word, and the fact that the Cubans had never heard it, earned him the word as a nickname. What word is this and what is Ernesto’s surname?