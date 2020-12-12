Sunday quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
‘Everyone loves sport. And everyone loves a quiz’
1/10
1. Marketing genius Charles Forster noticed young boys outside his hotel selling small sticks made of Spanish willow on his trip to Brazil. He returned to Boston in 1870 and set up a mass production factory to make this item using birch as a material, because it was tasteless. What did Forster start selling on a large scale that humans had been using since the times of the Neanderthals?
1. This is the only modern English letter whose name has more than one syllable and the only English letter whose name is not pronounced with any of the sounds that the letter typically makes in words. It usually represents a consonant, but in some languages it represents a vowel. What letter is this that is also the only one represented by a beverage in the NATO phonetic alphabet?
1. This country is in one of the earliest known inhabited regions, dating back 8000 years. For the last three centuries it has been ruled by monarchs with the title ‘Sultan’. All buildings in the capital are required to be white in colour unless they have prior permission, which leads to the city having a clean and neat look all around. Which country is this in the Arabian Peninsula that is the only one in the world whose name starts with a certain letter?
1. This game was first mentioned in the 1672 Book of Games where the author describes it as a ‘play with a piece of tile... play upon any area divided into oblong figures like boards’. In Puerto Rico, these playing areas are supposed to refer to the nine circles a stranger has to pass through to enter heaven as in the Divine Comedy by Dante. This game is known by different names; escargot, peevers, pabats, nondi etc. What is this game that you probably encountered for the first time at school, and which gets its name from the physical action you need to do?
1. This musical instrument has seen a recent rise in popularity after its prominent use in TikTok videos. Although the small stringed instrument is of Portuguese origin, its name comes from Hawaiian, as it became famous in Hawai’i. The name literally means ‘jumping flea’, in reference to the way in which a skilled player’s hands rapidly move across the four strings. What instrument is this that resembles a tiny guitar?
1. This is a type of spread originally known as ‘Supercrema gianduja’, made from hazelnuts, cocoa and palm oil, which was first sold in Alba, an Italian town known for hazelnuts. In 1963, Michele Ferrero gave it its current name and it became an instant success; it is currently available in 160 countries. Its sister companies are Ferrero Rocher, Kinder and Tic Tac. What spread is this that is one of the most popular breakfast additions to bread?
1. In politics this is a formal deliberative assembly that has been seen in the Holy Roman Empire, Imperial Germany and modern Japan. The term probably comes from Classical Greek for ‘way of living’ or ‘regular daily work’. The other theory is that it comes from Medieval Latin for ‘daily food allowance’. This second version exists till this day in another form that is well known to all of us. What word is this that will remind the Japanese of politicsm, and us of some tough times controlling ourselves?
1. This animal belongs to the deer family and is found in those regions of Europe, Asia and North America that are in the Arctic Circle. It is unique in that both the female and male grow antlers (unlike other species where only the males do). The only difference is that the males shed their antlers in winter and the females do so in spring. They also have the ability to see ultraviolet light, which helps them spot predators in the snowy environment. What animal is this that becomes popular around this time?
1. On December 13, 1972, astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt began the third and final EVA of the Apollo Program. Till date they are the last humans to have ever set foot on a surface other than our home planet. What does EVA stand for and what is the popular name for it?
1. An acrostic is a form of writing that features a hidden (usually) secret message. The term comes from the Ancient Greek word that means ‘highest, topmost’. In what direction do you have to read to get this hidden message, and what edition of ‘Easy Like Sunday Morning’ is this?