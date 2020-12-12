Sunday quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. This game was first mentioned in the 1672 Book of Games where the author describes it as a ‘play with a piece of tile... play upon any area divided into oblong figures like boards’. In Puerto Rico, these playing areas are supposed to refer to the nine circles a stranger has to pass through to enter heaven as in the Divine Comedy by Dante. This game is known by different names; escargot, peevers, pabats, nondi etc. What is this game that you probably encountered for the first time at school, and which gets its name from the physical action you need to do?