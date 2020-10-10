Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
‘I want people to know that just because I am a woman doesn’t mean that I am less’
1. October 11 is observed as International Day of the Girl. This year’s theme is “My Voice, Our Equal Future”. Which organisation leads this movement to recognise girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world?
1. Fearless Girl is a bronze sculpture that depicts a four-foot-high girl in a brave and powerful stance located across the New York Stock Exchange Building. Initially she was placed in front of another iconic 11 feet tall statue showing aggressive financial optimism. What statue did ‘Fearless Girl’ first face?
1. In November 2019 at the women’s Football championship in Brazil, at the match between Corinthians and Sao Paulo, midfielder Victória Albuquerque scored a goal for the Corinthians. Consequently the scoreboard read ‘Corinthians 0.8-0 Sao Paulo’ instead of showing ‘1-0’. Following this two more goals were scored and the board showed ‘1.6-0’ and ‘2.4-0’. This gesture was carried out by Paulista Football Federation. What were they trying to say?
1. On November 14, 1960, six-year-old Ruby Bridges went to class 1 at William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans. On the way to her class she faced protests and riots, so was accompanied by federal marshals. When she entered the school many parents removed their children and every teacher but one refused to teach her. She eventually became an iconic figure and is now chair of the Ruby Bridges foundation. What had Ruby Bridges done?
1. Capri Everitt is a Canadian singer and children’s activist who wanted to raise money and awareness for orphaned and abandoned children. She visited 80 countries in one year (Nov 2015-Aug 2016) to achieve her goal and earned herself a Guinness World Record. A documentary was made about her titled ‘Around the World in 80 ____’. What did she do?
1. Yusra Mardini represented Syria in the 2012 FINA World Swimming Championships. Her house was destroyed during the Syrian civil war and she and her sister had to flee their hometown in 2015. They were smuggled by boat to Greece but in the middle of the sea the boat stopped and started taking in water but she and her sister got into the water and pushed the boat for three hours till they got the engine working. At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics she competed under the ROT flag. What does ROT stand for?
1. Margaret Knight had a basic education but went to work in a cotton mill. When she was 12, she witnessed an accident in which a worker got stabbed by a wayward shuttle. She invented a safety device that became standard in mills thereafter. In 1868 she invented a machine that folded and glued paper to form a particular entity that had a flat bottom which we are all familiar with today. What did she invent which is now back in vogue because of the recent drive against plastic?
1. This lady was 18 years old when she and two other gentlemen had a competition to see who could write the best horror story. Legend has it that the gloomy rainy weather in Geneva where they were staying helped her write what eventually became arguably the very first science fiction horror novel. Who was this teenage author and what book did she write which you probably know by the name of the scientist who does a ghastly experiment?
1. This lady wanted to become a doctor and was an excellent student but at the age of 18 she and her boyfriend were victims of a terrible bus accident. She had to undergo more than two dozen operations and had to give up her ambitions to become a doctor. To help her cope with the accident her parents got her a custom-made easel which she could use to paint. She went on to become the queen of self portraits. Who was this lady who became an LGBT icon?
1. Alexandra Elbakyan is a Kazakhstani computer programmer who worked on brain–computer interfaces. When working on her thesis she realised the biggest obstacle to her research was access to peer-reviewed scientific articles. She believed they should be available free for everyone so started the website ‘Sci-hub’. This caused her to be known as Science’s _____ _____. What is the name which Jack Sparrow would approve?