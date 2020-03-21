Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. March 15 was traditionally the date in Ancient Rome which was set as the deadline for settling debts. On that date in 44 BC, around 60 senators who had been very angry that their General had made himself dictator for life put a plan in action. When the general showed up, they swarmed and attacked him and eventually he died from stab wounds. He apparently died saying ‘You too, child?’ as he saw who was attacking him. Who was this General and by what name did the Romans refer to this date?