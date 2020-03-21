Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
1. Saint Nicholas of Myra was Christian Bishop in ancient Greece. He is said to have done some amazing things such as calming a storm at sea, saving innocent soldiers from wrongful execution, and saving three girls by paying off their fathers’ debts. His reputation for giving gifts led to him being the model for a popular character whose name also can be said to be derived from his name. Who is this character who becomes very popular once a year?
1. March 15 was traditionally the date in Ancient Rome which was set as the deadline for settling debts. On that date in 44 BC, around 60 senators who had been very angry that their General had made himself dictator for life put a plan in action. When the general showed up, they swarmed and attacked him and eventually he died from stab wounds. He apparently died saying ‘You too, child?’ as he saw who was attacking him. Who was this General and by what name did the Romans refer to this date?
1. Jesse Reno of Kansas obtained a patent for his invention. His invention was inspired when, as a graduate at Lehigh University, to reach the residence hall, the students had to climb 300 stairs for 100 metres. He called his invention ‘moving stairs’ and in 1895 installed it on Coney Island, New York, where it became a major attraction. What was his invention which we are all familiar with now?
1. An English cricket team led by James Lillywhite played Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 15, 1877. The English were favourites to win with the crowd of 1,000 watching this historic occasion. Australia racked up 245 (thanks to a century by Charles Bannerman) and 104, while England scored 196 and 108 giving Australia victory by 45 runs. What historic first was this in cricket history?
1. In 1906, two partners, Henry Royce who had made his first car just two years earlier, and Charles Rolls who ran a motor car dealership came together and formed a company. They eventually became renowned for their high-end luxury automobiles which are meticulously hand-built. Which company was this?
1. In March 1907, this country’s legislative assembly passed a resolution to have universal voting rights to ensure the legality of the measures taken by the country’s Government. This made them the first country to give all women the right to vote and brought the earlier unequal system to a finish. Which country was this that was a pioneer in universal suffrage?
1. This lady was 60 years old when she was appointed by President Bill Clinton to the U.S. Supreme Court. She was well known for her work in the advancement of gender equality, women’s rights and bringing down laws that purportedly shielded women from the world stating, “The pedestal upon which women have been placed has all too often, upon closer inspection, been revealed as a cage.” Popularly known as ‘Notorious RBG’, who is this fiery lawmaker, who till this day is an icon of justice?
1. In March 1990, this federal sovereign state had its first and only presidential election, as till then it had been a one-party (Communist) socialist republic (a fact that is mentioned in the full name). The person who won, born in a poor peasant family, rose quickly to become a President respected globally for his policy of openness (Glasnost) and allowing freedom of speech and press, which had plagued the country, eventually winning a Nobel Peace Prize. Who is this person and which state was he the last leader of?
1. First celebrated in 1953, March 15 is celebrated as World Contact Day by members of an organisation called the IFSB (International ____ ____ Bureau). They believe that a large number of people focusing on an identical piece of text may be able to transmit the message through space using telepathy and reach extraterrestrial beings. The first line of the message says ‘Calling occupants of interplanetary craft’, which is referenced in a song by The Carpenters. What does ‘FS’ stand for in the acronym?
1. Also celebrated to the concept of the expression of or the ability to express thoughts and feelings by articulate sounds, March 15 is marked by events all around the world from parliament halls to class rooms where anyone can come up to the dais and talk. The goal is to reach out to unexpected voices everywhere with the theme ‘Thoughts for a Better World’. What day is this a celebration of?
