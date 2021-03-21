Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning, March 21 in history

1. On March 21, 1935, the monarch Reza Shah Pahlavi formally asked the international community to call his country by its native name. The native name is derived from a word meaning ‘Aryan’, first recorded in the Avesta, the primary collection of religious texts in Zoroastrianism. The name it replaced comes from a particular ancient province in this country. The Greeks used the latter to refer to Cyrus the Great’s empire, and it is even mentioned in the Bible as ‘Paras’. The Latin version later became popular as the country’s international name. Which country is this and what was this old international name?