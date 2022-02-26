Sunday Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: How well do you know flags?

Berty Ashley February 26, 2022 17:00 IST

‘A thoughtful mind, when it sees a nation’s flag, sees not the flag, but the nation itself’

Sunday Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: How well do you know flags?

1. On February 27, 1812, the national flag of this country was first raised. Legend has it that the central depiction of the sun is a reference to the sun breaking through the clouds at the outbreak of the May Revolution, which was this country's fight for independence. The flag without the sun is considered the Ornamental Flag and becomes the iconic colour pattern which one would find on sports uniforms and various ornaments. Which country is this that is the largest Spanish-speaking nation in the world by area?

Answer: Argentina

2. On February 27, 1870, the current flag of this country was first adopted as the national flag for merchant ships although the design had been in use since 701 AD under the rule of Emperor Mommu. Legend has it that in the 13th century, during a Mongol invasion, a Buddhist priest offered a Solar Disc, which is represented on the flag. Known as the 'Hinomaru', which country's flag is this?

Answer: Japan

3. Libya's current flag, introduced in 2011 after the overthrow of Gaddafi's government, is a red-black-green triband featuring a white star and crescent. However, from 1977 to 2011, Libya was the only country in the world with only one colour for its flag, with no insignias, design or other details. It was chosen by Gaddafi since it symbolised both his faith and his political philosophy. What colour was the flag?

Answer: Green

4. The national flag of Mozambique has, apart from the usual stripes and stars you might see on any flag, also something that symbolises the nation's struggle for independence. This particular item was actually invented in Russia in 1947. What is this unusual item you will see on the national flag of Mozambique, which is not present in any other flag in the world?

Answer: An AK-47 rifle

5. Monaco's flag has a horizontal red stripe at the top and a horizontal white stripe at the bottom. This is identical to the flag of a certain Asian country in terms of colours and design, where red symbolises human blood and white represents the human spirit. The only difference between the two flags is size, as the flag of Monaco is little narrower compared to the other flag. Interestingly if you were to turn the second flag upside down with the white band on top, this becomes the flag of a European country where the colours came from a previous coat of arms, which showed a white knight on a white horse, both on a red shield. What are these two countries?

Answer: Indonesia & Poland

6. Following the independence of the island nation of Nauru, the flag of Nauru was raised for the first time on their independence day, January 31, 1968. The flag has a gold horizontal stripe, which runs across a blue field. Nauru itself is symbolised by a white 12-pointed star (each point represents one of the 12 indigenous tribes on the island) that is just below the gold line. Since this is a geographically accurate depiction of Nauru's geographical position, what imaginary entity does the gold line refer to?

Answer: The Equator

7. That flags of Switzerland and The Vatican City are quite unique when it comes to the field of National Flags. They are the only ones which are non-rectangular. What geometric shape are these two flags in?

Answer: A Square

8. The flag of this nation is actually made up of two single pennants and is the only non-quadilateral National flag in the world. It is crimson red in colour with a blue border and shows a depiction of the sun and the moon on the pennants. Which country's unique flag is this that is apparently shaped to represent the hilly terrain it is in?

Answer: Nepal

9. These are the only two countries in the world that features buildings in their flag design. The first one features the Emblem of the country with a mosque inside it. The second one features a temple complex (which is one of the largest religious monuments in the world). What are these two countries?

Answer: Afghanistan & Cambodia

10. The flag of this Scandinavian nation is red with an indigo blue cross inside a slightly bigger white cross. The flag is also jokingly referred to as the 'Mother of all flags' since the national flags of six different countries can be arrived at from this flag. Indonesia, Poland, Finland, France, Netherlands and Thailand. Which country's flag is this?

Answer: Norway



