A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has March 26 ever given us!

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /10 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 10 | On this day in 1845, a patent was awarded to Horace Day and William Shecut for ‘adhesive medicated plaster’. Although this was not a new idea, their innovation was to dissolve rubber in a solvent and then paint it on a fabric. This meant that it could now stick by itself to the area of requirement. What modern-day item was this a precursor of? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Band Aid SHOW ANSWER

2 / 10 | Born this day in 1874, this American poet is the only one to have received four Pulitzer Prizes for Poetry. One of his most famous poems ‘The Road Not Taken’ is usually misunderstood to champion the idea of ‘following your own path’, but it actually expresses the irony of the idea. Who is this poet whose other famous line is ‘miles to go before I sleep’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Robert Frost SHOW ANSWER

3 / 10 | Born this day in 1898, Rudolf Dassler along with his younger brother Adolf started the ‘Dassler Brothers Shoe Factory’. They had a falling out after World War II and each started his own company. Adolf came up with a brand based on his full name, Rudolf tried the same, but it didn’t work. So he chose the name of an agile jungle cat. What are the two companies these brothers started? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Adidas, Puma SHOW ANSWER

4 / 10 | On this day in 1898, the Sabi Sand Wildtuin opened in South Africa, which revolutionised the conservation movement in the continent. Stretching over 650 square kilometres, it contains a large population of wildlife, including the Big Five — Rhinoceros, Elephant, Cape Buffalo, Leopard and Lion. Some of these animals were allowed to be hunted under certain conditions, which helped the conservation programme. The Sabi Sands was the first of what type of park which is now found all over Africa? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Game Reserve SHOW ANSWER

5 / 10 | Born on this day in 1931, Leonard Nimoy was an American actor of Ukranian Jewish heritage. In 1966, he was chosen to portray a half-human, half-vulcan character called Spock on the TV show Star Trek. He introduced a hand gesture, which he had seen Jewish priests do while giving blessings, on the show. It soon became a signature greeting between Star Trek fans globally, and when written is expressed as ‘LLAP’. What does the sign/LLAP stand for? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Live Long and Prosper SHOW ANSWER

6 / 10 | Born today in 1941, professor Richard Dawkins is an evolutionary biologist who coined a term in his 1976 book The Selfish Gene to refer to an idea or behaviour that spreads from person to person. It acts as a unit for carrying cultural ideas or phenomena. What term is this that is found in abundance in social media? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Meme SHOW ANSWER

7 / 10 | On this day in 1953, Dr. Jonas Salk successfully tested a vaccine to prevent a life-threatening viral disease that had plagued the world for thousands of years. Dr. Salk developed a vaccine, but chose not to patent it or seek any profit so that it could be globally distributed. What dreaded disease was this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Polio SHOW ANSWER

8 / 10 | On this day in 1954, the United Stated tested a dry-fuel thermonuclear bomb that was 1,000 times more powerful than the ones dropped during the War. The islands in the Pacific where the test happened were supposed to be handed back to its residents but were rendered unfit for living. What was the name of these islands, which later gave rise to the name of swimming apparel? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bikini SHOW ANSWER

9 / 10 | On this day in 1980, Bombay hosted a rock concert for one of the most famous bands at that time. Hosted by the ladies of the Time and Talent Club at Rang Bhavan, hundreds of fans paid ₹25 or ₹50 to see three energetic blonde English boys scream ‘E oh E oh’. Which band was this, which when reported in the news seemed to suggest there was a law and order problem at the concert? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Police SHOW ANSWER