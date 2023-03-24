HamberMenu
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has March 26 ever given us!

March 24, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: What has March 26 ever given us!
What does Leonard Nimoy’s hand gesture mean?
1 / 10 | On this day in 1845, a patent was awarded to Horace Day and William Shecut for ‘adhesive medicated plaster’. Although this was not a new idea, their innovation was to dissolve rubber in a solvent and then paint it on a fabric. This meant that it could now stick by itself to the area of requirement. What modern-day item was this a precursor of?
Answer : Band Aid
